HSSC Computer Instructor, Welder and Other Result 2020 Declared @hssc.gov.in, Download HSSC 12/2019 Result Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), on 12 March, has released the result of written exam (Computer Based Exam) Computer Instructor, Welder, Electrician Instructor, Engineering Drawing Instructor and Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor, against advertisement number 12/2019. A list, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, has been made by HSSC.



The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates for the post of Workshop

Calculation & Science Instructor will be held from 13 March to 15 March 2020. HSSC DV for for the post of Engineering Drawing Instructor is on 16 March to 18 March 2020, for the post of Electrician Instructor (Theory) is on 19 and 20 March 2020, for the post of Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor is scheduled on 21 March and for Computer Instructor Post is on 24 March 2020.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to report at 9 AM in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested

copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

Earlier, HSSC has released the result of computer based exam for the post of Carpenter Instructor (Theory) and Librarian,Candidates can download HSSC Instructor Result from HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Instructor Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the roll number of qualified candidates in the exam for the HSSC Instructor Post through the link.

HSSC Carpenter Instructor (Theory) exam was held on 17 December 2019 and HSSC Librarian exam was held on 18 December 2020. The answer key for the same was released on 17 January 2020 and the objections were invited upto 18 January 2020.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had invited the online applications for recruitment for 3206 posts of Instructors, Against Advt. No. 12/2019 for Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana.