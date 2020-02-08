HSSC Recruitment 2020, 754 Vacancies for Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Operator and Other Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the online application for various posts of various departments against advertisement number 14/2019. Eligible and interested can submit for HSSC Recruitment Application through online mode. HSSC Online applications are available on HSSC Official website www.hssc.gov.in from 10 February to 17 February 2020.

A total of 754 vacancies are available for the posts of Operator, Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Assistant Manager, Tubewell Operator Pipe Fitter, Legal Assistant, Tracer, Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman Planning, Sub Divisional Clerk, Chargeman Mechanical, Blacksmith, Supervisor, Welder, Turner, Mason, Artificer, Fitter, Electrician, Plumber, Assistant Revenue clerk, Zilledar, Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman, Tracer and Assistant Draughtsman.

Candidates can check all the information such as educational qualification, required experience, if required, selection procedure below.

HSSC Re-open Application Notice

HSSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - on 10 Feb

Notification Detail

Advertisement Number - 14/2019

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications – 10 February 2020

Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 17 February 2020

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 20 February 2020

HSSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

HSSC Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Operator - Matriculation with I.T.I Certificate in Mechanical Trade with Experience

Assistant Manager (Estate): Graduate degree in any discipline and Law Graduate (LLB) degree with atleast 02 years of experience in relevant fields.

Assistant Accountant: B.Com. Passed with minimum 05 years of experience in handling of Accounts in Public Limited Company/Industrial Undertaking/Bank. OR M.Com with minimum 02 years of working experience in same fields.

Assistant Programmer: Graduate Degree with one year Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University/Institute.

Tubewell Operator: 10th Passed with one year ITI certificate/Diploma from Polytechnic in Electrical/Mechanical trade with atleast 4 years relevant experience.

Pipe Fitter: 10th Passed with ITI certificate in fitter/Plumber Trade.

Legal Assistant: Graduate/LL.B. degree with having at least 02 years of experience in Govt./Commercial organizations/Financial Institution/Banks in drafting of deeds/agreements/terms/conditions/examinations of legal documents and pursuing of legal cases.

Assistant Manager (Electrical): Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 03 years experience OR B.E. in Electrical/AMIE (Electrical).

Assistant Manager (Utility): Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 03 years post qualification experience.

Assistant Manager (IA): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized institute with minimum 02 years experience in the same fields.

Tracer: 10th Passed with 02 years ITI Certificate/Diploma in Draftsmanship with at least 04 years experience.

Assistant: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 05 years of working experience in a Corporate Fields / Environment.

Senior Account Clerk: B.Com/M.Com. with minimum 02 years relevant experience in handling of Accounts in a Public Limited Company or Industrial Undertaking/Bank in the Accounts Stream.

Draftsman planning: Two years certificate in Draftsmanship (Civil) OR 03 years Diploma in Architecture.

Accounts Clerk: B.Com. Passed from any recognized University.

Sub Divisional Clerk: B.A. Passed from any recognized University.

Chargeman Mechanical: 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Moulder/Turner/Fitter Trade along with five years experience in relevant field.

Blacksmith: 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade along with five years experience in relevant field.

Supervisor: 10th Passed with 03 years diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience in relevant field.

Welder: 10th Passed with ITI Certificate in Welder Trade along with two years experience in respective field.

Assistant Draughtsman -Diploma in Architectural Assistantship

Tracer - Matric with Hindi & Two years professional experience in Tracing work

Junior Draftsman - Diploma in Architectural Assistantship with two years experience after qualifying.

Draftsman(civil).- Matric/10+2 from any recognized Institution or its equivalent. 2. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. 3. Diploma in Draftsman civil from any recognized institution

Age Limit:

17 to 42 Years

Selection Procedure for HSSC Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Operator and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam (90 Marks) and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 Marks)

How to Apply for HSSC Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Operator and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through Online mode on www.hssc.gov.in from 10 February to 17 February 2020

Application Fee:

Category - 1,2,4,5,6,8,10 to 14, 17 & 19

General (Male/Female) - Rs 150/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 75/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 35/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 18/-

Category - 3,7,9,15,16,18 & 20