HSSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Craft Instructor Post @hssc.gov.in, Upload Documents from Feb 12-20

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the online document verification schedule for the post of Craft Instructor on its official website-hssc.gov.in. Check detail schedule here.

HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the online document verification schedule for the post of Craft Instructor(women) Cutting & Sewing(Theory) against Advt. No. 12/2019. Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Craft Instructor(women) Cutting & Sewing(Theory) post on the basis of their performance in written exam held on 23 February 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the above post can check the HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of HSSC-hssc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the document verification schedule for the qualified candidates on its official website and candidates can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)-hssc.gov.in Go to the Result section available on the home page. Click on the link- Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Online Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Craft Instructor(women) Cutting & Sewing(Theory) , Category No. 46 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department, Haryana on the home page. You will get the PDF of the HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 and save it for future reference.

Although, you can download directly the HSSC Craft Instructor DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

According to short notice released, Candidates qualified in the written exam for the Craft Instructor(women) Cutting & Sewing(Theory) post for Category No. 46 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department, Haryana will have to upload their essential documents online from 12 to 20 February 2022.

Notice further says that qualified candidates are not required to physically appear/present in office of Commission with documents as the scrutiny will be carried out online only and no documents will be taken through offline mode/manually.