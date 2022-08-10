IAF Agniveer Result 2022 (Out) @agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Download From Here

IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been released by Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates can download the Indian Air Force Result by visiting the official website.

IAF Agniveer Result 2022 Download: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of the exam held for the post of Agniveer on its website. Candidates who have attended the exam can download Agniveer Result and check their selection status. The candidates are required to login into the official website in order to check the result. However direct IAF Agniveer Result Link is also provided below:

As per the official website, "Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate's login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates [Click here] ||"



Indian Air Force conducted the exam under the 'Agneepath' Scheme on 24 July 2022. As per the IAF, lakhs of candidates have attended the exam.

Shortlisted candidates in the exam will be called for PSL Round which will be held on 01 December 2022. The enrollment of the candidates is scheduled on 11 December 2022.

How to Download IAF Agniveer Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IAF Agnipath - https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Now enter your email ID, Password and Captch

Step 4: Download Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022