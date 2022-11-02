IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 7 November @agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) will start the online application process for the post of Agniveervayu on 07 November 2022 under Intake 01/2023. Male and female candidates can apply online on or before 23 November 2022 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates who are interested in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment should be 12th passed with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English OR 3 years Diploma Course in Engineering with 50% marks OR Two years Vocational course with the non-vocational subject with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Also, 12th-passed candidates with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English can apply for the same.

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test (Phase 1) and a Phase 2 test at a designated ASC. Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for Phase - I of testing on their registered e-mail IDs. The merit list will be prepared after the completion of the selection test and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in on 31 May 2023.

Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment.

The candidates can apply online by logging on to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. They are required to pay Rs.250/- as an exam fee.

IAF Agniveer Notification Download