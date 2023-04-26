IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023 Released @iari.res.in: Check Schedule

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the revised exam dates for the post of Technician (T1) on its official website iari.res.in. Download the pdf here.

IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the revised exam dates for the post of Technician (T1) on its official website iari.res.in. According to the short notice released, the ICAR Technician Exam will be conducted on July 07-08, 2023 tentatively. Earlier cbt exam for the Technician (T1) post was scheduled from 28 February to 05 March 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Technician (T1) posts can download the IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023 from the official website of IARI-iari.res.in.

Alternatively you can download the revised exam schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023





It is noted that earlier the written exam for Technician (T1) was scheduled from Feb 28, 2022 to March 5, 2022 but it was canceled. Now ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the revised exam date for the above post.

The short notice further says," In continuation to the notice no. 1-5/2022/Rectt. Cell/Technical/(CBT)/Result dated 04/04/2023 regarding cancellation of Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for the post of Technician (T-1) held from Feb 28, 2022 to March 5, 2022, it is informed that the re-examination of CBT for the post of Technician (T-1) will be held on 7 th and 8th July 2023 (tentatively). Further details will be updated in due course."

All candidates who are part of the selection process for the above posts are advised to keep visiting the official website -www.iari.res.in- for further updates in this regard.

IARI Technician Exam Pattern

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that it will be conducted in online mode and there will be 100 Objective Type Questions with 4 multiple choice answers. Exams will be held for the subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. There will be 25 questions in each section and each question carries one mark. For each wrong answer, ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

You can download the IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: IARI Technician Revised Exam Date 2023