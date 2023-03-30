IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022-23 (Soon) at ibps.in: Check Expected Date and Cut-Off Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022-23 will be released soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Check Direct Link to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Selection List Here.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam conducted on 08 October 2022. IBPS Clerk Result for Mains Exam will be published on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The candidates will be required to enter their registration number or roll number and password in order to check the IBPS Mains Clerk Result 2023.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result Date 2023

According to reports, IBPSC Clerk Result 2023 for the mains exam will be released in the first week of April 2023. Shortlisted candidates in IBPS Clerk Final Exam will be called for provisional allotment. Candidates can bookmark this page for latest updates regarding IBPS Clerk Result Link.

IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off Marks

The cut-off will be made on the basis of the number of vacancies available, and other factors. candidates can check state-wise cut-off marks in the table provided below:

State/UT General Arunachal Pradesh 52-56 Andhra Pradesh 35-39 Assam 34-38 Bihar 47-51 Chandigarh 50-54 Chhattisgarh 49-53 Delhi 54-58 Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu 36-40 Gujarat 46-50 Goa 45-49 Himachal Pradesh 49-53 Haryana 54-58 Jharkhand 48-52 Jammu & Kashmir 46-50 Kerala 50-54 Karnataka 50-54 Lakshadweep 26-30 Ladakh 34-38 Maharashtra 52-56 Manipur 38-42 Mizoram 26-30 Meghalaya 36-40 Madhya Pradesh 50-54 Nagaland 31-35 Odisha 48-52 Punjab 91-97 Puducherry 53-57 Rajasthan 47-51 Sikkim 38-42 Telangana 51-54 Tripura 40-44 Tamil Nadu 52-56 Uttarakhand 46-50 Uttar Pradesh 52-56 West Bengal 53-57

In order to check the cut-off marks for other categories by visiting the link below:

IBPS Clerk Mains Result Overview

Each candidate is required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Prelims examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Name of the Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS Name of the Post Clerk Vacancies 6035 Type Result IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 08 October 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Result Date soon IBPS website www.ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023

The steps to download IBPS Mains Result for Clerk Posts are provided in this article. The candidates can follow the provided steps below:

Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page ' Click here to View Scores of Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XII’

Step 3: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your details

Step 3: Check your marks Download IBPS Clerk Result 2023

IBPS Clerk Final Result 2022: Check Provisional Allotment Details



Candidates will will be selected in the mains exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the public sector banks across the country, on merit-cum-preference basis.