IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022-23 (Soon) at ibps.in: Check Expected Date and Cut-Off Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022-23 will be released soon by the  Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Check Direct Link to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Selection List Here.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam conducted on 08 October 2022. IBPS Clerk Result for Mains Exam will be published on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The candidates will be required to enter their registration number or roll number and password in order to check the IBPS Mains Clerk Result 2023.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result Date 2023

According to reports, IBPSC Clerk Result 2023 for the mains exam will be released in the first week of April 2023. Shortlisted candidates in IBPS Clerk Final Exam will be called for provisional allotment. Candidates can bookmark this page for latest updates regarding IBPS Clerk Result Link.

IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off Marks

The cut-off will be made on the basis of the number of vacancies available, and other factors. candidates can check state-wise cut-off marks in the table provided below:

State/UT

General

Arunachal Pradesh

52-56

Andhra Pradesh

35-39

Assam

34-38

Bihar

47-51

Chandigarh

50-54

Chhattisgarh

49-53

Delhi

54-58

Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu

36-40

Gujarat

46-50

Goa

45-49

Himachal Pradesh

49-53

Haryana

54-58

Jharkhand

48-52

Jammu & Kashmir

46-50

Kerala

50-54

Karnataka

50-54

Lakshadweep

26-30

Ladakh

34-38

Maharashtra

52-56

Manipur

38-42

Mizoram

26-30

Meghalaya

36-40

Madhya Pradesh

50-54

Nagaland

31-35

Odisha

48-52

Punjab

91-97

Puducherry

53-57

Rajasthan

47-51

Sikkim

38-42

Telangana

51-54

Tripura

40-44

Tamil Nadu

52-56

Uttarakhand

46-50

Uttar Pradesh

52-56

West Bengal

53-57

In order to check the cut-off marks for other categories by visiting the link below:

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut-Off Link

IBPS Clerk Mains Result Overview

Each candidate is required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Prelims examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Name of the Exam Body  Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS
Name of the Post Clerk
Vacancies 6035
Type Result
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 08 October 2022
IBPS Clerk Mains Result Date soon
IBPS website www.ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023

 The steps to download IBPS Mains Result for Clerk Posts are provided in this article. The candidates can follow the provided steps below:

Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page ' Click here to View Scores of Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XII’

Step 3: A login page will be opened where you are  required to enter your details

Step 3: Check your marks Download IBPS Clerk Result 2023

IBPS Clerk Final Result 2022: Check Provisional Allotment Details

Candidates will will be selected in the mains exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the public sector banks across the country, on merit-cum-preference basis.

 

