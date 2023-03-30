IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022-23 (Soon) at ibps.in: Check Expected Date and Cut-Off Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam conducted on 08 October 2022. IBPS Clerk Result for Mains Exam will be published on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The candidates will be required to enter their registration number or roll number and password in order to check the IBPS Mains Clerk Result 2023.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result Date 2023
According to reports, IBPSC Clerk Result 2023 for the mains exam will be released in the first week of April 2023. Shortlisted candidates in IBPS Clerk Final Exam will be called for provisional allotment. Candidates can bookmark this page for latest updates regarding IBPS Clerk Result Link.
IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off Marks
The cut-off will be made on the basis of the number of vacancies available, and other factors. candidates can check state-wise cut-off marks in the table provided below:
|
State/UT
|
General
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
52-56
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
35-39
|
Assam
|
34-38
|
Bihar
|
47-51
|
Chandigarh
|
50-54
|
Chhattisgarh
|
49-53
|
Delhi
|
54-58
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu
|
36-40
|
Gujarat
|
46-50
|
Goa
|
45-49
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
49-53
|
Haryana
|
54-58
|
Jharkhand
|
48-52
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
46-50
|
Kerala
|
50-54
|
Karnataka
|
50-54
|
Lakshadweep
|
26-30
|
Ladakh
|
34-38
|
Maharashtra
|
52-56
|
Manipur
|
38-42
|
Mizoram
|
26-30
|
Meghalaya
|
36-40
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
50-54
|
Nagaland
|
31-35
|
Odisha
|
48-52
|
Punjab
|
91-97
|
Puducherry
|
53-57
|
Rajasthan
|
47-51
|
Sikkim
|
38-42
|
Telangana
|
51-54
|
Tripura
|
40-44
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52-56
|
Uttarakhand
|
46-50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
52-56
|
West Bengal
|
53-57
In order to check the cut-off marks for other categories by visiting the link below:
IBPS Clerk Mains Result Overview
Each candidate is required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Prelims examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Mains exam.
|Name of the Exam Body
|Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS
|Name of the Post
|Clerk
|Vacancies
|6035
|Type
|Result
|IBPS Clerk Mains Exam
|08 October 2022
|IBPS Clerk Mains Result Date
|soon
|IBPS website
|www.ibps.in
How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023
The steps to download IBPS Mains Result for Clerk Posts are provided in this article. The candidates can follow the provided steps below:
Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page ' Click here to View Scores of Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XII’
Step 3: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your details
Step 3: Check your marks Download IBPS Clerk Result 2023
IBPS Clerk Final Result 2022: Check Provisional Allotment Details
Candidates will will be selected in the mains exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the public sector banks across the country, on merit-cum-preference basis.