IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Release Date, Check When, Where, How to Download Merit List

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023: The result of the IBPS Clerk Main exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website in the second week of November. Check here how much merit will go

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023 Date: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Mains ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the second week of November. The result will be declared on the official website of the IBPS. Candidates who qualify for the IBPS Clerk Main ​​Exam 2023 will get featured in the final merit list. We will provide the direct link to the IBPS Clerk Main ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The IBPS Clerk Main was conducted on October 7, 2023, for 5545 vacancies.

How to download IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the notice published on the homepage

Click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Results 2023

Now login with your registration number and password

Click on the login button

The result will open on the screen

Check all the details

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Main Result

The details that are mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Main result are listed below

Name of Candidate

Father Name

Category

Marks scored in Each Subject

Total Marks Scored

Qualification Status

IBPS Clerk Main Expected Cut Off

The IBPS Clerk Main cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IBPS Clerk Main as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts. The total marks here is 200 and the actual cut off can varry ±5 Marks

States/ UT UR EWS OBC SC ST Andaman & Nicobar 60.75 -- 43.84 -- -- Andhra Pradesh 89.43 74.43 81.51 64.34 56.01 Arunachal Pradesh 59.51 35.00 -- -- 50.09 Assam 76.42 61.09 64.84 61.84 53.59 Bihar 87.67 79.67 76.93 57.43 62.93 Chandigarh 84.01 70.51 69.25 60.75 -- Chattisgarh 84.59 64.50 75.01 59.33 44.09 Dadar & Nagar Haweli 70.92 -- -- -- 21.00 Delhi 51.17 23.67 21.25 18.42 37.25 Daman & Diu 87.09 55.50 55.67 50.17 43.42 Goa 73.42 61.67 64.33 -- 43.34 Gujarat 81.92 70.83 69.76 63.26 52.75 Haryana 93.75 82.51 77.17 68.25 -- Himachal Pradesh 90.83 81.67 73.50 67.59 72.34 Jammu & Kashmir 83.67 63.75 61.59 70.09 47.84 Jharkhand 83.59 73.75 75.67 47.92 51.17 Karnataka 82.67 67.92 73.76 62.84 53.67 Kerala 87.67 66.51 79.01 56.59 27.75 Ladakh 56.67 -- -- -- 62.01 Lakshadweep 58.33 -- -- -- 27.01 Madhya Pradesh 83.17 65.92 60.67 54.92 52.09 Maharashtra 84.59 65.59 75.76 71.67 52.09 Manipur 73.34 19.00 25.33 64.93 66.67 Meghalaya 65.93 42.67 41.67 -- 56.59 Mizoram 49.75 -- -- -- 52.43 Nagaland 61.42 33.75 -- -- 57.84 Odisha 87.01 75.09 79.75 56.17 48.84 Puducherry 78.09 35.67 44.09 62.34 -- Punjab 92.92 83.17 74.01 65.92 -- Rajasthan 87.50 70.75 78.34 65.09 51.59 Sikkim 69.75 34.09 65.76 28.67 27.50 Tamil Nadu 89.42 61.67 85.09 66.84 50.09 Telangana 86.26 72.09 78.01 67.67 66.42 Tripura 74.25 57.51 -- 57.01 39.00 Uttar Pradesh 88.67 78.84 73.26 64.25 54.59 Uttarakhand 89.51 80.51 72.67 70.51 43.51 West Bengal 88.01 65.67 67.43 64.83 54.59

What After IBPS Clerk Mains Result?

Once the IBPS releases the Grade A Mains result, it will release the release the list final selected candidates. The candidates who will clear the Mains examination will be able to download the provisional offer letter after document verification. As per the latest notice released by the IBPS, it will give the provisional letter to the selected candidates by April 2024.

