IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Release Date, Check When, Where, How to Download Merit List

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023 Date: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Mains Result 2023 can be declared in the second week of November. The result will be declared on the official website of the IBPS. Candidates who qualify for the IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 will get featured in the final merit list. We will provide the direct link to the IBPS Clerk Main Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The IBPS Clerk Main was conducted on October 7, 2023, for 5545 vacancies.
After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –
How to download IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
- Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in
- Click on the notice published on the homepage
- Click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Results 2023
- Now login with your registration number and password
- Click on the login button
- The result will open on the screen
- Check all the details
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Main Result
The details that are mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Main result are listed below
- Name of Candidate
- Father Name
- Category
- Marks scored in Each Subject
- Total Marks Scored
- Qualification Status
IBPS Clerk Main Expected Cut Off
The IBPS Clerk Main cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IBPS Clerk Main as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts. The total marks here is 200 and the actual cut off can varry ±5 Marks
|
States/ UT
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
60.75
|
--
|
43.84
|
--
|
--
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
89.43
|
74.43
|
81.51
|
64.34
|
56.01
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
59.51
|
35.00
|
--
|
--
|
50.09
|
Assam
|
76.42
|
61.09
|
64.84
|
61.84
|
53.59
|
Bihar
|
87.67
|
79.67
|
76.93
|
57.43
|
62.93
|
Chandigarh
|
84.01
|
70.51
|
69.25
|
60.75
|
--
|
Chattisgarh
|
84.59
|
64.50
|
75.01
|
59.33
|
44.09
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli
|
70.92
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
21.00
|
Delhi
|
51.17
|
23.67
|
21.25
|
18.42
|
37.25
|
Daman & Diu
|
87.09
|
55.50
|
55.67
|
50.17
|
43.42
|
Goa
|
73.42
|
61.67
|
64.33
|
--
|
43.34
|
Gujarat
|
81.92
|
70.83
|
69.76
|
63.26
|
52.75
|
Haryana
|
93.75
|
82.51
|
77.17
|
68.25
|
--
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
90.83
|
81.67
|
73.50
|
67.59
|
72.34
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
83.67
|
63.75
|
61.59
|
70.09
|
47.84
|
Jharkhand
|
83.59
|
73.75
|
75.67
|
47.92
|
51.17
|
Karnataka
|
82.67
|
67.92
|
73.76
|
62.84
|
53.67
|
Kerala
|
87.67
|
66.51
|
79.01
|
56.59
|
27.75
|
Ladakh
|
56.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
62.01
|
Lakshadweep
|
58.33
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
27.01
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
83.17
|
65.92
|
60.67
|
54.92
|
52.09
|
Maharashtra
|
84.59
|
65.59
|
75.76
|
71.67
|
52.09
|
Manipur
|
73.34
|
19.00
|
25.33
|
64.93
|
66.67
|
Meghalaya
|
65.93
|
42.67
|
41.67
|
--
|
56.59
|
Mizoram
|
49.75
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
52.43
|
Nagaland
|
61.42
|
33.75
|
--
|
--
|
57.84
|
Odisha
|
87.01
|
75.09
|
79.75
|
56.17
|
48.84
|
Puducherry
|
78.09
|
35.67
|
44.09
|
62.34
|
--
|
Punjab
|
92.92
|
83.17
|
74.01
|
65.92
|
--
|
Rajasthan
|
87.50
|
70.75
|
78.34
|
65.09
|
51.59
|
Sikkim
|
69.75
|
34.09
|
65.76
|
28.67
|
27.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89.42
|
61.67
|
85.09
|
66.84
|
50.09
|
Telangana
|
86.26
|
72.09
|
78.01
|
67.67
|
66.42
|
Tripura
|
74.25
|
57.51
|
--
|
57.01
|
39.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
88.67
|
78.84
|
73.26
|
64.25
|
54.59
|
Uttarakhand
|
89.51
|
80.51
|
72.67
|
70.51
|
43.51
|
West Bengal
|
88.01
|
65.67
|
67.43
|
64.83
|
54.59
What After IBPS Clerk Mains Result?
Once the IBPS releases the Grade A Mains result, it will release the release the list final selected candidates. The candidates who will clear the Mains examination will be able to download the provisional offer letter after document verification. As per the latest notice released by the IBPS, it will give the provisional letter to the selected candidates by April 2024.
