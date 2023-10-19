IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023: Release Date, Check When, Where, How to Download Merit List

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023 Date: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Mains ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the second week of November. The result will be declared on the official website of the IBPS. Candidates who qualify for the IBPS Clerk Main ​​Exam 2023 will get featured in the final merit list. We will provide the direct link to the IBPS Clerk Main ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The IBPS Clerk Main was conducted on October 7, 2023, for 5545 vacancies.

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

How to download IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

  • Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in
  • Click on the notice published on the homepage
  • Click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Results 2023
  • Now login with your registration number and password
  • Click on the login button
  • The result will open on the screen
  • Check all the details
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Main Result

The details that are mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Main result are listed below

  • Name of Candidate
  • Father Name
  • Category
  • Marks scored in Each Subject 
  • Total Marks Scored
  • Qualification Status

IBPS Clerk Main Expected Cut Off

The IBPS Clerk Main cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IBPS Clerk Main as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts. The total marks here is 200 and the actual cut off can varry ±5 Marks

States/ UT

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Andaman & Nicobar

60.75

--

43.84

--

--

Andhra Pradesh

89.43

74.43

81.51

64.34

56.01

Arunachal Pradesh

59.51

35.00

--

--

50.09

Assam

76.42

61.09

64.84

61.84

53.59

Bihar

87.67

79.67

76.93

57.43

62.93

Chandigarh

84.01

70.51

69.25

60.75

--

Chattisgarh

84.59

64.50

75.01

59.33

44.09

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

70.92

--

--

--

21.00

Delhi

51.17

23.67

21.25

18.42

37.25

Daman & Diu

87.09

55.50

55.67

50.17

43.42

Goa

73.42

61.67

64.33

--

43.34

Gujarat

81.92

70.83

69.76

63.26

52.75

Haryana

93.75

82.51

77.17

68.25

--

Himachal Pradesh

90.83

81.67

73.50

67.59

72.34

Jammu & Kashmir

83.67

63.75

61.59

70.09

47.84

Jharkhand

83.59

73.75

75.67

47.92

51.17

Karnataka

82.67

67.92

73.76

62.84

53.67

Kerala

87.67

66.51

79.01

56.59

27.75

Ladakh

56.67

--

--

--

62.01

Lakshadweep

58.33

--

--

--

27.01

Madhya Pradesh

83.17

65.92

60.67

54.92

52.09

Maharashtra

84.59

65.59

75.76

71.67

52.09

Manipur

73.34

19.00

25.33

64.93

66.67

Meghalaya

65.93

42.67

41.67

--

56.59

Mizoram

49.75

--

--

--

52.43

Nagaland

61.42

33.75

--

--

57.84

Odisha

87.01

75.09

79.75

56.17

48.84

Puducherry

78.09

35.67

44.09

62.34

--

Punjab

92.92

83.17

74.01

65.92

--

Rajasthan

87.50

70.75

78.34

65.09

51.59

Sikkim

69.75

34.09

65.76

28.67

27.50

Tamil Nadu

89.42

61.67

85.09

66.84

50.09

Telangana

86.26

72.09

78.01

67.67

66.42

Tripura

74.25

57.51

--

57.01

39.00

Uttar Pradesh

88.67

78.84

73.26

64.25

54.59

Uttarakhand

89.51

80.51

72.67

70.51

43.51

West Bengal

88.01

65.67

67.43

64.83

54.59

What After IBPS Clerk Mains Result?

Once the IBPS releases the Grade A Mains result, it will release the release the list final selected candidates. The candidates who will clear the Mains examination will be able to download the provisional offer letter after document verification. As per the latest notice released by the IBPS, it will give the provisional letter to the selected candidates by April 2024.

FAQ

When will the IBPS Clerk Main Result 2023 be released?

As per the reports, the IBPS Clerk Main result is expected to be released in the second week of November 2023.

How to check the IBPS Clerk Main Merit List 2023?

IBPS will release the IBPS Clerk Main Merit 2023 on the official website in PDF format once the selection process is over

