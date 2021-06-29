IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Soon, Check CRP RRB X PO, Officer Scale and Office Assistant PET Date Here

IBPS CRP RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training Admit Card to release on this date. Check CRP RRB X PO, Officer Scale and Office Assistant PET Date, Expected Admit Card Release Date and other important updates here.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has just completed the online application process for RRB Exam 2021 on 28 June. Now, the bank is going to conduct the pre-training test tentatively from 19 July to 25 July 2021. All those enrolled themselves for IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep checking on the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

According to the official notification, IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2021 will be uploaded on the official website of IBPS tentatively from 9 July 2021 onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The candidates will be able to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021 directly through this article, once uploaded to the official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training PET Exam Centre

Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers viz. Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Varanasi, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancies

This drive is being done to recruit 10000+ vacancies for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis prelims, mains and interview.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2021 flashing on homepage. Enter the registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Download IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2021 - to release on 9 July