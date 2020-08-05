IBPS PO Application 2020 Starts Now @ibps.in for 1167 Vacancies: Apply Online on Direct Link Here for PO/MT X

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification of 1167 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) in the public sector banks under the CRP PO/MT X drive. Candidates recruited through this year's recruitment drive will be appointed in 2021-22 year. The IBPS PO is a 23700-980 x 7-30560-1145 x 2-32850-1310 x 7-42020 pay scale post. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online now for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 by visiting the official website. IBPS PO Application Process 2020 begins on 5th August and concludes on 26th August 2020. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can apply online without any difficulty. Before filling the online application form, check below the important dates of the IBPS PO 2020 exam including the exam dates, admit card release date and others. Have a look:

IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates Event Date IBPS PO Notification 2020 release date 4 August 2020 Start of IBPS PO Online Application Process 5 August 2020 Last Date of application process 26 August 2020 Release of Pre-Exam Training Admit Card September 2020 IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training (PET) 2020 21 September - 26 September 2020 IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 October 2020 IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Date 3 October, 10 & 11 October 2020 IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 October - November 2020 IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2020 November 2020 IBPS PO Mains 2020 Date 28 November 2020 IBPS PO Mains Result 2020 December 2020 IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2020 January 2021 IBPS PO Interview 2020 January 2021 IBPS PO Provisional Allotment April 2021

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020: Bank-wise & Category-wise

Let's now have a look at the bank-wise and category-wise vacancy details of the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS PO Application Process 2020

Candidates need to follow the given steps to apply online for the IBPS PO 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS PO 2020 under PO/MT - X

Step 3: First Register by entering the required details & you get Registration Number

Step 4: Fill the IBPS PO Application Form

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph & sign

Step 6: Pay IBPS PO Exam Fee & Submit

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2020

-Candidates of Minimum 20 years and maximum 30 years age can apply for IBPS PO 2020

-Candidates should have Graduation Degree in any discipline

For detailed eligibility & syllabus of IBPS PO 2020, Visit the link below:

