IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Out for Probationary Officer/ MT-XI Exam @ibpsonline.ibps.in, Check Proces to Download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on its official website -ibpsonline.ibps.in. Check process to download.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) today i.e. on 20 November 2021. All such candidates who have applied for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT- XI) can download their Admit Card from the official website of IBPS-ibpsonline.ibps.in.

However you can download the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021

In a bid to download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credential including Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) on the official website. Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with ID Proof in original and a photocopy at the exam centre.

It is noted that IBPS PO will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 Objective type questions of 100 marks and the test should be for One Hour.

Exam Detail

English Language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Candidates who have to appear in the PO prelims exam should note that there will be negative marking of 1/4 of the marks for each wrong answer. The medium of the paper is English and Hindi.

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 ?