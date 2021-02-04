IBPS RRB Officer Result 2021 Out @ibps.in, Download CRP RRB IX Officer Prelims Scale 2 & 3 Result before 2 March, here’s Direct Link

IBPS RRB Officer Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 2 & 3 Result at its website. All candidates who appeared in the CRP RRB IX Officer Exam 2021 can now download their results from the official IBPS website - ibps.in. IBPS CRP RRB IX Officer Prelims Result 2021 will be available till 2 March 2021.

IBPS CRP RRB IX Officer Prelims Result 2021 Download Link is given below. Candidates can download IBPS CRP RRB IX Officer Prelims Scale 2 & 3 Result 2021, through the link given below. On 2 February, the bank had released the scorecards on its website which will be available till 2 March 2021. Candidates can download the scorecards by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Officer Prelims Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on CRP RRB IXProvisional Result flashing on the homepage. It will redirect to you to a new page where you need to enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Officer Prelims Result and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (GBO) Result 2021

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 (Specialist) Result 2021

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (GBO) Score Card 2021

The IBPS RRB Officer Prelims Scale 2 & 3 Result 2021 has been made on the basis of merit cum preference keeping in view the spirit of govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

All provisionally qualified candidates are eligible to appear for Interview Round. The schedule for the interview will be communicated to the candidates through the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.