IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download RRB Officer Scale 2 GBO Marks for Interview Here

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 at its official website. The candidates can now download their scores through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 will be available till 7 February 2021. All candidates are advised to their scores before the closure of the result window. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on ‘click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for an interview- CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale 2 (GBO). It will redirect you to a new window. The candidates are required to enter registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card2021 will be displayed. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021

All selected candidates are eligible to appear in the interview round. The schedule for the interview to be released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates. The candidates shortlisted for document verification/interview shall be required to bring the requisite certificate as specified by the Government of India at the time of appearing for the process of document verification/interview.

In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ collect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.

List of Documents to be produced at the time of interview/joining

The candidate will have to submit the following documents in original and self-attested photocopies in support of their eligibility and identity at the time of interview/joining.