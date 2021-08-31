IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download Officers Scale-I prelims exam Scores Here

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021 has been released at ibps.in. Check score card download link, mains exam schedule and other important updates here.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for the recruitment process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group A Officer Scale 1 on its website. The candidates can download Officers Scale-I prelim exam 2021 Scores through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The scorecard was released on 30 August 2021. The candidates will be able to download Officers Scale-I prelim exam Scores till 25 September 2021. The candidates can follow the below easy steps to download Officers Scale-I prelim exam Scores 2021.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale-I prelim exam Scores?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online preliminary exam for CRP RRBs X Officer Scale -1 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new link. Click on downloading link. Then, it will redirect you to the login window. Now, Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the login button. Then, IBPS Officers Scale-I prelim exam Scores will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Officers Scale-I prelim exam Scores and save for future reference.

Direct link to Download IBPS RRB PO Score Card

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale-I prelim exam 2021 was conducted on 1 & 7 August 2021. The exam comprised of Objective type multiple-choice test consisting of a total of 40 questions for a total of 80 marks. Those who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 25 September 2021. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB PO Score Card by clicking on the above link.