IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude and IBPS SO Free Mock Test Here.

IBPS SO Preparation Tips 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS SO Prelims 2022 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which include Rajbhasha Adhikari, IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

In this article, candidates applying for the post of IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer can check the IBPS SO Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics along with Tips & Tricks to solve Quant for IBPS SO Prelims 2022. Candidates can also practice with IBPS SO Free Mock Test and IBPS SO Study Material.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Analysis: Quantitative Aptitude Topics Asked

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Arithmetic 20 Moderate Data Interpretation (Pie, Line, Tabular-based DI) 15 Moderate Inequality 6 Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy-Moderate Caselet DI (Mensuration-based) 5 Moderate Quantity Compassion 3 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

1. Check syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Time to go through the IBPS SO syllabus to gauge your preparation, study plan, important topics, marking scheme, number of questions to be asked in each section, and duration of exam. Check previous years’ question papers, previous years’ cut-off marks to strengthen your performance.

2. Practice previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Take up past years’ question papers to practice solving and enhancing your preparation. You can use a timer to solve papers to gauge your real time exam setting. Check our IBPS SO Prelims Mock Test. Set aside time for solving at least 10-20 questions from Quantitative Aptitude section ever day apart from solving past years’ papers and mock test.

3. Check Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude – Must Prepare

Topics Topics Simplification/Approximation Quadratic Equation Missing Number Series Data Sufficiency Arithmetic Problems (Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc) Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet)

4. Avoid guesswork, penalty for wrong answers applicable

Candidates should not try to do guesswork in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer wherein 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. However, leaving a question blank shall not attract negative marking.

5. Tips & Tricks for solving Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS SO Prelims

One should be well-learned about the basic arithmetic concepts, formulas, concepts, etc to solve questions from Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc. One should practice factorization-method to solve Quadratic Equations. One should enhance their solving skills to solve Data Sufficiency questions as they are time consuming too. One should practice BODMAS to solve Simplification/Approximation. Make sure to practice Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet questions.

Wish you the best!

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022