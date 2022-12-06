IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude and IBPS SO Free Mock Test Here.

IBPS SO Preparation Tips 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS SO Prelims 2022 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which include Rajbhasha Adhikari, IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

In this article, candidates applying for the post of IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer can check the IBPS SO Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics along with Tips & Tricks to solve Quant for IBPS SO Prelims 2022. Candidates can also practice with IBPS SO Free Mock Test and IBPS SO Study Material.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

General Awareness

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Analysis: Quantitative Aptitude Topics Asked

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Arithmetic

20

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Pie, Line, Tabular-based DI)

15

Moderate

Inequality

6

Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy-Moderate

Caselet DI (Mensuration-based)

5

Moderate

Quantity Compassion

3

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

1. Check syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Time to go through the IBPS SO syllabus to gauge your preparation, study plan, important topics, marking scheme, number of questions to be asked in each section, and duration of exam. Check previous years’ question papers, previous years’ cut-off marks to strengthen your performance.

2. Practice previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Take up past years’ question papers to practice solving and enhancing your preparation. You can use a timer to solve papers to gauge your real time exam setting. Check our IBPS SO Prelims Mock Test. Set aside time for solving at least 10-20 questions from Quantitative Aptitude section ever day apart from solving past years’ papers and mock test.

3. Check Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude – Must Prepare

Topics

Topics

Simplification/Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Missing Number Series

Data Sufficiency

Arithmetic Problems (Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc)

Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet)

4. Avoid guesswork, penalty for wrong answers applicable

Candidates should not try to do guesswork in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer wherein 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. However, leaving a question blank shall not attract negative marking.

5. Tips & Tricks for solving Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS SO Prelims

One should be well-learned about the basic arithmetic concepts, formulas, concepts, etc to solve questions from Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc. One should practice factorization-method to solve Quadratic Equations. One should enhance their solving skills to solve Data Sufficiency questions as they are time consuming too. One should practice BODMAS to solve Simplification/Approximation. Make sure to practice Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet questions.

Wish you the best!

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. How can I prepare Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Read our article IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude, Check Mock Test on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the important topics in Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

IBPS SO Prelims Quant Important Topics: Data Interpretation, Simplification/ Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Missing Number Series, Arithmetic Problems, Data Sufficiency.

Q3. Is there penalty for wrong answers in IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Yes. There Is Penalty For Wrong Answers In IBPS SO Prelims 2022. For Each Wrong Answer, 1/4th Or 0.25 Of The Marks Assigned To That Question Will Be Deducted.

Take Free Online IBPS SO Aggriculture Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
