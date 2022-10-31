IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022 Available @ibps.in: Apply Online From Tomorrow, Check Exam Dates Here.

IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022:  Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS)  is hiring for 700+ Specialist Officers. Check Online Application Link, How to Apply, Exam Dates, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is going to start the registrations of eligible candidates for Specialist Officer Posts on its website i.e. ibps.in from tomorrow i.e. on 01 November 2022. Interested persons who want to serve the government banks can submit the application much before the last date which is 21 November 2022.

The bank has 710 vacant posts for Law Officers, IT Officers, Agriculture Field Officers, Rajbasha Adhikari, Law officers,HR / Personal Officers and Marketing Officers under Participating Banks across the country. The banks which are participating are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank

Other details such as exam dates, qualifications, experience, and process to apply online are provided below:

IBPS SO Online Application Form - 01 November 2022

IBPS SO Notification Download

IBPS SO Dates 2022

IBPS SO Application Starting Date 01 November 2022
IBPS SO Application Last Date 21 November 2022
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24 December 2022/31 December 2022
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Date 2022 December 2022
IBPS SO Prelims Result Date 2022 January 2023
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29 January 2023
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Date 2022 January 2023
IBPS SO Prelims Result Date 2022 February 2023
IBPS SO Interview Date 2022 February/March 2023
IBPS SO Interview Admit Card Date 2022 February 2023
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023

IBPS SO 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

IT Officer

18

04

12

07

03

44

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO)

206

47

141

84

38

516

Rajbasha Adhikari

12

01

06

04

02

25

Law Officer

06

01

02

01

0

10

HR / Personal Officer

06

01

04

03

01

15

Marketing Officer (MO)

40

09

28

16

07

100

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS SO 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
  • Law Officer (Scale I) - LLB ) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
  • HR/Personn el Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.*
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

IBPS SO Age Limit:

20 to 30 years

IBPS SO 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

  1. IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2022
  2. IBPS SO Mains Exam 2022
  3. IBPS SO Interview 2022
  4. IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

How to Submit IBPS PO Application Form ?

  1. First of all, visit the website of the bank - ibps.in
  2. click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.
  3. Register yourself by clicking on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”
  4. Upload your Photograph, Signature, Left Thumb Impression amd a hand written declaration
  5. Make Payment

IBPS SO Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs. 175/-
  • Other Categories - Rs. 850/-

FAQ

What is IBPS SO Registration Last Date ?

21 November 2022

What is IBPS SO Pre Exam Date ?

24 Dec/31 Dec 2022

