IBPS SO Vacancy 2022 Post-wise and Bank-wise, List of Participating Banks

IBPS SO Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 710 vacancies for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive. The authorities have notified vacancies for around 11 participating banks in the Specialist Officer cadre Scale-I posts. The candidates willing to work with Public Sector Banks across India have to qualify the IBPS SO selection process 2022.
The IBPS SO application form filling commenced on 1st November 2022 and will end on 11th November 2022. The IBPS SO selection process 2022 consists of three-tier phases: online preliminary exam, online mains exam, and interview. The preliminary exam is going to be conducted on 24th December and 31st December 2022. The final result of the recruitment process is going to be released in April 2023.
IBPS SO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS SO Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date
|
1st November 2022
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date
|
21st November 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees
|
1st November to 21st November 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
December 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022
|
24th December and 31st December 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022
|
29th January 2023
|
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO interview 2022
|
February/March 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022
|
April 2023 (Tentative)
IBPS SO Participating Banks
The candidates who successfully clear the IBPS SO examination with high marks will become eligible to work in any of the participating public sector banks as Specialist Officer. As per the notification, around eleven banks have notified their vacancies for the SO cadre this year. Refer to the following section to know about the list of the participating bank's names.
- Bank of Baroda
- Canara Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- UCO Bank
- Bank of India Central
- Bank of India
- Punjab National Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Indian Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
IBPS SO Vacancy 2022
The IBPS has notified the bank-wise and post wise vacancies for the Specialist Officer cadre. As per that, the total number of vacancies released by the authorities is 710. Out of this, the maximum number of IBPS SO vacancies i.e. 516 have been released for the Agriculture Officer (Scale-I). Refer to the following table to know about the category-wise vacancies for the upcoming exam.
IBPS SO 2022 Category Wise Vacancies
|
IBPS SO Vacancies 2022
|
Posts
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
IT Officer (Scale-I)
|
18
|
4
|
12
|
3
|
7
|
44
|
Agriculture Officer (Scale-I)
|
206
|
42
|
141
|
38
|
84
|
516
|
Marketing Office (Scale-I)
|
40
|
9
|
28
|
7
|
16
|
100
|
Law Officer (Scale-I)
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
15
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
Total
|
288
|
58
|
193
|
53
|
113
|
710
IBPS SO 2022 Bank Wise Vacancies
|
Bank Name
|
IT Officer
|
Agriculture Officer
|
Marketing Office
|
Law Officer
|
HR/Personnel Officer
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Bank of Baroda
|
NR
|
NR
|
20
|
10
|
NR
|
NR
|
Canara Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Bank of India Central
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Bank of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Punjab National Bank
|
NR
|
100
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Union Bank of India
|
44
|
416
|
5
|
NR
|
15
|
100
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancy Breakup