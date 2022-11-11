IBPS SO Vacancy 2022 Post-wise and Bank-wise, List of Participating Banks

IBPS announced 710 vacancies for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment. Know about the post-wise, bank-wise and category-wise vacancies along with the list of the participating banks.

IBPS SO Vacancy 2022 Post-wise and Bank-wise, List of Participating Banks
IBPS SO Vacancy 2022 Post-wise and Bank-wise, List of Participating Banks

IBPS SO Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 710 vacancies for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive. The authorities have notified vacancies for around 11 participating banks in the Specialist Officer cadre Scale-I posts. The candidates willing to work with Public Sector Banks across India have to qualify the IBPS SO selection process 2022. 

The IBPS SO application form filling commenced on 1st November 2022 and will end on 11th November 2022. The IBPS SO selection process 2022 consists of three-tier phases: online preliminary exam, online mains exam, and interview. The preliminary exam is going to be conducted on 24th December and 31st December 2022. The final result of the recruitment process is going to be released in April 2023. 

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Participating Banks

The candidates who successfully clear the IBPS SO examination with high marks will become eligible to work in any of the participating public sector banks as Specialist Officer. As per the notification, around eleven banks have notified their vacancies for the SO cadre this year. Refer to the following section to know about the list of the participating bank's names. 

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Bank of India Central
  • Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Indian Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

IBPS SO Vacancy 2022

The IBPS has notified the bank-wise and post wise vacancies for the Specialist Officer cadre. As per that, the total number of vacancies released by the authorities is 710. Out of this, the maximum number of IBPS SO vacancies i.e. 516 have been released for the Agriculture Officer (Scale-I). Refer to the following table to know about the category-wise vacancies for the upcoming exam. 

IBPS SO 2022 Category Wise Vacancies

IBPS SO Vacancies 2022

Posts

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

IT Officer (Scale-I)

18

4

12

3

7

44

Agriculture Officer (Scale-I)

206

42

141

38

84

516

Marketing Office (Scale-I)

40

9

28

7

16

100

Law Officer (Scale-I)

6

1

2

0

1

10

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)

6

1

4

1

3

15

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)

12

1

6

4

2

25

Total

288

58

193

53

113

710

IBPS SO 2022 Bank Wise Vacancies

Bank Name

IT Officer 

Agriculture Officer 

Marketing Office 

Law Officer 

HR/Personnel Officer 

Rajbhasha Adhikari 

Bank of Baroda

NR

NR

20

10

NR

NR

Canara Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Indian Overseas Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

UCO Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Bank of India Central

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Bank of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Punjab National Bank

NR

100

NR

NR

NR

NR

Union Bank of India

44

416

5

NR

15

100

Bank of Maharashtra

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Indian Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Punjab & Sind Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancy Breakup

IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancies

IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancies

IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancies

IBPS SO 2022 Post Wise Vacancies

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 Link

FAQ

Q1: What is the last date for filling out the IBPS SO application form?

The last date for filling out the IBPS SO application form is 21st November 2022.

Q2: How many seats have been announced for the IBPS SO 2022 Agriculture Officer Scale-I?

IBPS SO 2022 Agriculture Officer Scale-I Vacancies: 516

Q3: How many banks are going to be participating in the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment?

A total of eleven banks namely, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India Central, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank are going to be participating in the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment.

Take Free Online IBPS SO Aggriculture Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play