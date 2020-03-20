IBPS Specialist Officer IX Marks 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS SO Score Card Here

IBPS Specialist Officer IX Marks 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of mains exam for the post of Specialist Officer Posts. All such candidates have appeared in IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Exam can download the score card from IBPS official website-https://ibps.in/.

Candidates can download their score card from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS Specialist Officer IX Score Link will be active till 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

It is noted that candidates qualified in the mains exam will now appear for interview round for the selection of Specialist Officer.

Earlier IBPS had invited applications for multiple vacancies of Specialist Officer posts (CRP SPL-IX) including I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

Download Process:IBPS Specialist Officer IX Marks 2020



Visit to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)- www.ibps.in

On home page, click on the link ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Mains Examination for CRP SPL-IX Shortlisted for Interview ’.

You will be redirected to a new window where you are required to enter your login details

Check IBPS SO Mains scores and take a print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to check the official website Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for latest updates regarding the of Specialist Officer Recruitment process.