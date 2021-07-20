ICG AC Admit Card 2021 to Release Tomorrow @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Check Assistant Commandant GD Exam Updates Here

ICG AC Admit Card will be released by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) tomorrow i.e. on 21 July 2021 on the official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Check details here.

ICG Admit Card 2021 : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is going to release the admit card of Preliminary Selection Test for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) for General Duty and Technical branch under 01/2022 Batch (SRD) tomorrow i.e. on 21 July 2021 on the official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The official website reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR ASSISTANT COMMANDANT 01/2022 BATCH WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 21 JUL 21 ONWARDS”

ICG AC Exam will be held in the month of August 2021. The candidates would be able to check exam date, time and venue on their admit card.

Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern

The exam will have questions on Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so

Those who qualify in preliminary test will be called for Final Selection.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had invited applications for recruitment of 50 Vacancies from 04 July to 14 July 2021. Out of total, 40 Vacancies are for GD and 10 are for Tech (Engineering/Electrical).