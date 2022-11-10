ICG AC Exam Date 2022 Out: Check Assistant Commandant 02/2023 Admit Card Updates Here

ICG AC Exam Date 2022: Candidates can check the exam dates for the post of Assistant Commandant and ICG AC Admit Card Updates Here.

ICG AC Exam Date 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the dates of Stage 1 Screening Test for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) 02/2023 on its official website. The candidates can check the ICG Assistant Commandant Exam Date by login into their account i.e. joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG AC Admit Card Date 2022 ?

The admit cards shall be available seventy-two to forty-eight hours before the exam. The candidates can download ICG AC Admit Card using their email ID and password, once released on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to the official website, “Exam Date and name of Exam City for Assistant Commandant 02/2023 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48hrs prior to the date of exam.”

The candidates will be given a Multiple-Choice Questions with a maximum mark of 400 consisting of 100 questions with four marks for each correct answer and one negative marking for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be of two hours and the medium of the test paper will be English.

The candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:

For GD/CPLSSA entry Subjects Number of Questions Time English 25 2 hours Reasoning & Numerical Ability 25 General Science & Mathematical Aptitude 25 GK 25 For Mechanical entry/ Electrical &

Electronics entry English 10 2 hours Reasoning & Numerical Ability 10 General Science & Mathematical Aptitude 10 GK 10 Mechanical (for Mechanical entry)/Electrical & Electronics (for Electrical & Electronics Entry) 60

The result of the online examination at Stage-I will be announced tentatively within 30 days which can be accessed by login to the official website of ICG

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Stage 2 (Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) followed by Stage 3 (Final Selection Board FSB) and Stage 4 (Medical Exam)

ICG invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Duty (GD), CPL (SSA), Tech (Engg), Tech (Elect) and Law.