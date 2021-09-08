ICG Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts: Download Notification @indiancoastguard.gov.in for Civilian Posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring post of Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial). Check educational qualification, vacancy, age limit and other details here.

ICG Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format through official website within 30 days from the date of release of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

More details on Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, vacancy, age limit and other details below:

ICG Group C Notification Download

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: within 30 days from the date of release of advertisement in the newspaper

ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial) - 2 Posts

ICG Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 10th passed

Possess valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles

2 years of experience in driving motor vehicles

ICG Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

ICG Group C Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test - 80 Marks

Skill Test

How to apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents in the prescribed format "The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N), Port Blair, Post Box No. 716, Haddo:(PO}, Port Blair — 744 102, ARN Islands" within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News