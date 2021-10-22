ICG Result 2021: Check Download Link for Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB)

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of written exam for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

ICG Result 2021 Download: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of written exam for the post of Navik and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch. Candidates, who appeared in ICG Exam, can download Indian Coast Guard Result from the official website by login into the official website (joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in) using their Email ID and Password.

ICG Result Link is provided below. Thus, the candidates can download CGEPT Result 2021 by visiting the link below.

ICG Result Download Link

Those who have qualified in the exam will get a message displaying 'Congratulations…!! You are shortlisted for

Stage II', and those who are not qualified in the exam will get a message - Marks will be displayed along with cutoff of qualifying category for Stage-II.

How to Download ICG Result 2021 ?

Go to official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on the link 'Click Here' given against ‘ICG RESULT FOR CGEPT 01/2022 BATCH IS DECLARED' given on the homepage

ICG Result PDF file will appear on your screen where you will find the link to download the result - 'Click here for Result of ICG CGEPT 01/2022'

A new page will be opened where you need to login using your credential

Download CGEPT Result 2021

ICG Stage 2 2021

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Stage 1 will be required to appear for Second Stage Exam. It is to be noted that the list of supporting documents to upload and Stage-II E-admit card to download will be informed soon on the official website.

ICG Recruitment 2021 shall be done for filling up 350 vacancies for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik and Navik (Domestic Branch) at INS Chilka.

ICG Stage 2 will be consists of Physical Fitness Test, Document verification, Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), Initial Medicals Examination.