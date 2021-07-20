ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Research Assistant, MTS and other Post @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has notified for the posts of Research Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff and other on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Research Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff and other posts for various projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussion scheduled on 05 August 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification should have certain educational qualification including Graduate in Science/relevant subjects/High School or equivalent as mentioned in the notification. Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the interview which will be held on the same day as mentioned in the notification after registration and verification of documents.



Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Ref. No: NIMR/Admn/SBV/97/21/19

Date: 19.07.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 05 August 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-02

Insect Collector-02

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-02

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Graduate in Science/relevant subjects/from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Insect Collector-High School or equivalent with one year experience in related field from a Government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade Certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board.

-Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-High School or equivalent.



ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on 05 August 2021 as per scheduled against each post along with the duly filled in the prescribed application form available on the official website.