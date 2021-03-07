ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 for SRF, Laboratory Attendant and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till March 15

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health (NIREH) has invited applications for the posts of SRF, Laboratory Attendant & Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 March 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post graduate degree/Graduate/High School or equivalent with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. NIREH/HR/PJP/2021/02

Date: 04.03.2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application:15 March 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Research Fellow (SRF)-01

Field Laboratory Attendant (FLA)-01

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Research Fellow (SRF)- Post graduate degree in basic sciences or graduate/post graduate degree in the professional courses selected through any one of the following:

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Test- CSIR, UGC NET, GATE and equivalent examinations

The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central government departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE,DOS, DRDO, MHRD, CUCET, AICTE, ICAR,ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc.

Minimum 2 years’ research experience (as on 18.03.2021).

Field Laboratory Attendant (FLA)-High School or equivalent

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-Post graduate degree in basic sciences or graduate/post graduate degree in the professional courses selected through any one of the following:

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR, UGC NET, GATE and equivalent examinations

The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central government departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE,DOS, DRDO, MHRD, CUCET, AICTE, ICAR,ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc.



ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can fill the Application Form available on the official website in the prescribed format only and send it to the email ID-hr.nireh@gmail.com on or before 15th March 2021.