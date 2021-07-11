ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply for Research Scientist and Administrative Support Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist and Administrative Support on its official website. Check all details here.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist and Administrative Support for short-term research projects being undertaken by ITR the Medical Device and Diagnostic Mission Secretariat [MDMS]. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 July 2021.

In a bid to apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including 1st Class Master Degree in relevant subjects/Graduate in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No.: 5/3/8/19-ITR(Pt-1)

Dated: 07 July 2021

Important Date for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 July 2021



Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-V: 02

Project Administrative Support-III: 01



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Research Scientist-V: 1st Class Master Degree in relevant subjects with four years research experience in the relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc. + Ph.D. in relevant subjects with four years research experience in the relevant field OR BDS / BVSc & AH with five years experience in relevant subject after BDS/BVSc OR B.Tech in relevant engineering subject with six years experience in relevant subject after B.Tech.

Project Administrative Support-III: Graduate in Science / relevant subjects with three years experience or Master’s Degree in relevant subjects.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Consolidated Emoluments (per month) for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-V: Rs.51,000/+HRA

Project Administrative Support-III: Rs. 31,000/



Max age limit for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-V: 40 Yrs.

Project Administrative Support-III: 30 Yrs.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF







How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in the prescribed form, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested on the email: icmrmdmsoffice@gmail.com on or before 26 July 2021.

