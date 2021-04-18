ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply for Scientist D Post @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist 'D'(Dental) for appointment on regular basis under Direct Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 15 May 2021 till 5:30 PM.

Candidates holding with the requisite educational qualification including BOS & MOS regular degree recognized by DCI 45 years or equivalent degree with 5 years R&D/ teaching/ working experience can apply for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can get here complete detail including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.



Notification Details for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Adv. No. ICMR/Sc-D(Dental)/2021/1-Pers

Important Date for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 May 2021 till 5:30 PM

Vacancy Details for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Scientist 'D'(Dental)-04 Post

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

BOS & MOS regular degree recognized by DCI 45 years or equivalent degree with 5 years R&D/teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private Institutions.

Upper Age Limit for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

45 years

Age relaxation will be in accordance with Government of India Instructions.

Pay Level for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Pay Level-12 : Rs. 78,800 -Rs. 2,09, 200 (pre-revised Grade pay-Rs. 7600/-)

Fee for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Application Fee of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) is required. SC/ST/Women/ PWD/ EWS candidates are exempted from application fee. Application Fee is to be paid by candidates through online link given in the application form.

ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can send their application on or before 15 May 2021 till 5:30 PM. Candidates should note that the application should be submitted along with online application fees. Application's hard copy duly signed may be sent to Assistant Director General(A), Room No.404, Indian Council of Medical Research, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi-110029 within 10 days from the closing date of online application. Check notification link for details in this regards.