UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE board has made available the revised syllabus for class 9. If you are a student in class 9 and looking for the latest syllabus, then you can check this article.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 7, 2025, 12:22 IST
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE class 9 French syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the French language. It will help the students develop 4 major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the French language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE

CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad. The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students.

Also, check: ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Highlights

Aspect

Description

Examination Name

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)

Board Name

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

Reach

Followed by schools in India and abroad.

Curriculum

Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values.

Subjects Offered

Wide range of subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Computer Science, Art, Music, Physical Education, etc.

Board Exams

Conducted in February-March for Class 9.

Recognition

Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad.

Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing. 

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations. 

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of French. 

4. To develop an intercultural awareness. 

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their words, and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.

8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Paper Pattern (80 Marks + 20 Internal Assessment)

Students can check the paper pattern below: 

Section

Details

Composition

One short composition in French. Includes explanations, directions, descriptions, or narratives.

Letter

Formal or informal letter with proper format (address, intro, conclusion).

Comprehension

Unseen passage (~150 words) in French with questions to be answered in French.

Grammar

Vocabulary, syntax, idioms. Includes articles, adjectives, pronouns, tenses, negation, etc.

Translation/Dialogue Writing

French ↔ English translation + dialogue (~150 words) on real-life situations.

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Annexe- Communication Topics

Topic

Subtopics

Topic A – Myself

Self, Family and Friends; Important Events; Interests and Hobbies; Home and Locality; Daily Routine; School

Topic B – Holiday Time & Travel

Travel and Tourism; Accommodation; Restaurant; Directions; Holiday Activities; Services

Topic C – Work & Lifestyle

Home Life; Health and Everyday Living; Work Experience; Leisure; Shopping; Environment

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

Check the internal assessment marking scheme here: 

Component

Description

Listening Skills (5 Marks)

300-word passage read aloud twice. Students answer objective-type questions.

Speaking Skills (5 Marks)

2-minute oral presentation + 3-minute discussion. Topics include everyday experiences, directions, opinions, reports, etc.

Creative Writing (10 Marks)

Short compositions based on music, pictures, prompts, news, descriptive/narrative tasks, reviews, etc.

Evaluation Criteria

Students can check the evaluation criteria below: 

Evaluator/Component

Marks Allotted

Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)

10 Marks

External Examiner

10 Marks

Listening Skills

5 Marks

Speaking Skills

5 Marks

Creative Writing

10 Marks

If the students want to get the complete PDF, then they can click on the link below: 

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE

Now that the syllabus is available, students can begin preparing for the exam to achieve a good score. 

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News