ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE class 9 French syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the French language. It will help the students develop 4 major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the French language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE.
CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad. The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students.
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Description
|
Examination Name
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)
|
Board Name
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
|
Reach
|
Followed by schools in India and abroad.
|
Curriculum
|
Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values.
|
Subjects Offered
|
Wide range of subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Computer Science, Art, Music, Physical Education, etc.
|
Board Exams
|
Conducted in February-March for Class 9.
|
Recognition
|
Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad.
|
Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?
1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.
2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.
3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of French.
4. To develop an intercultural awareness.
5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their words, and for them to understand the use of correct language.
6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.
7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.
8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Paper Pattern (80 Marks + 20 Internal Assessment)
Students can check the paper pattern below:
|
Section
|
Details
|
Composition
|
One short composition in French. Includes explanations, directions, descriptions, or narratives.
|
Letter
|
Formal or informal letter with proper format (address, intro, conclusion).
|
Comprehension
|
Unseen passage (~150 words) in French with questions to be answered in French.
|
Grammar
|
Vocabulary, syntax, idioms. Includes articles, adjectives, pronouns, tenses, negation, etc.
|
Translation/Dialogue Writing
|
French ↔ English translation + dialogue (~150 words) on real-life situations.
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Annexe- Communication Topics
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Topic A – Myself
|
Self, Family and Friends; Important Events; Interests and Hobbies; Home and Locality; Daily Routine; School
|
Topic B – Holiday Time & Travel
|
Travel and Tourism; Accommodation; Restaurant; Directions; Holiday Activities; Services
|
Topic C – Work & Lifestyle
|
Home Life; Health and Everyday Living; Work Experience; Leisure; Shopping; Environment
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
Check the internal assessment marking scheme here:
|
Component
|
Description
|
Listening Skills (5 Marks)
|
300-word passage read aloud twice. Students answer objective-type questions.
|
Speaking Skills (5 Marks)
|
2-minute oral presentation + 3-minute discussion. Topics include everyday experiences, directions, opinions, reports, etc.
|
Creative Writing (10 Marks)
|
Short compositions based on music, pictures, prompts, news, descriptive/narrative tasks, reviews, etc.
Evaluation Criteria
Students can check the evaluation criteria below:
|
Evaluator/Component
|
Marks Allotted
|
Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)
|
10 Marks
|
External Examiner
|
10 Marks
|
Listening Skills
|
5 Marks
|
Speaking Skills
|
5 Marks
|
Creative Writing
|
10 Marks
If the students want to get the complete PDF, then they can click on the link below:
|
ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE
Now that the syllabus is available, students can begin preparing for the exam to achieve a good score.
