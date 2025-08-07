ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad.

Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values.

Followed by schools in India and abroad.

CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad . The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students.

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE class 9 French syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the French language. It will help the students develop 4 major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing . The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the French language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE.

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of French.

4. To develop an intercultural awareness.

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their words, and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.

8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.