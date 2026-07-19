ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ICSE has released the Class 9 German Syllabus for the 2026-27 board exam. It details composition, letter writing, comprehension, grammar, and translation components. Students can download the PDF from the direct link shared below to understand the curriculum, exam pattern, and internal assessment guidelines for the Modern Foreign Language Paper 1.
ICSE has released the Class 9 German Syllabus for the 2026-27 board exam. Students can find a PDF download link shared here to access a complete syllabus. The Modern Foreign Language Paper 1 subject contains various language subjects, including French, Spanish, and German, but from here students can find a detailed syllabus to understand the study requirements for the 2026-27 academic session. The language paper tests composition, reading, and writing skills, but to accurately understand the level of the language, students can refer to the syllabus as prescribed by the ICSE board.
The syllabus outlines the curriculum to study for the new academic year. This year, there are no major changes suggested by the board for the Class 9 Modern Foreign Language Paper 1 subject. Check for the latest ICSE Class 9 German syllabus, along with a PDF to download from the link shared below.
ICSE Class 9 2026-27: Key Highlights
The table shares essential details for the Class 9 exam. The syllabus shared here contains a language paper, which comes under Modern Foreign Language Group 1 as suggested by the board. It is important to check for exam details such as the conducting body, official website, etc. to stay updated.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Board Exam
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Conducted in February-March for Class 9.
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Exam Paper Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Marks
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80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks)
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Subject
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Modern Foreign Language Group 1 (German 28)
ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2026-27: What are the aims?
The ICSE board assigns objectives and aims for subjects taught in Class 9. The curriculum focuses on:
1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.
2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.
3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of German.
4. To develop an intercultural awareness.
5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language.
6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.
7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.
8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions
ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF
Students selecting a language from Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I cannot choose the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III. The exam duration for the subject will be three hours and will carry 80 Marks and 20 Marks will be awarded for Internal Assessment.
To understand the curriculum and latest updates for 2026-27, check a detailed ICSE Class 9 German syllabus shared below:
1. Composition
Candidates will be required to write, in German, one short composition which may include short
explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
2. Letter
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter.
Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.
3. Comprehension
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in German. Questions based on the given
passage will be set, to be answered in German, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.
4. Grammar
This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in German correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:
Verb conjugation in Singular
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Verb- “Haben”
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Verbs in the first and second Person, Plural
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Verbs „stellen – stehen”, „legen – liegen”,
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„setzen – sitzen“, „hängen“
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Modal verb “dürfen” können and “müssen” in
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Präteritum , “wollen, “sollen” ,Möchten
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Reflexive Verbs
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Indefinite verbs
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Imperative
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Verbs in Singular
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Separable Verbs
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Können-dürfen
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Interrogative Pronouns
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Possessive Pronouns “meine” and”deine” in
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Nominative
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Personal pronouns er, sie, es
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Personal Pronouns in Akkusativ
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Dativ Personal pronoun
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Personal Pronouns in Dative and Akkusativ
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Interrogative Pronouns in Dative
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Personal Pronouns in Dative
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Interrogative pronouns Welcher/es/e in
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Nominative and Akkusativ
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Woher: Aus/Aus der
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Wo: In/In der
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Woher” and “Wo?
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“W” Questions
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Ja/Nein” Questions
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W- Questions- Was?Wen?
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Past tense with haben and sein
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Negative question: Ja- nein-Doch
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The polite form “Sie”
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Negation with “nicht”
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“sein”in Singular and Plural
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Prepositions of place („Wo?” + Dative case,
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„Wohin?” + Accusative case)
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Prepositions: in/auf with Akk.(Place)
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Possessive article unser/euer in Nominative and
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Akkusative
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Definite article, Possessive Article in Nominative
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and Accusative
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Definte Article in Nominative
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Definite Article in Akkusativ
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Indefinite Article
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Negative Article in Akkusativ
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Gern-lieber-am liebsten
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Genetive case with names
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Inversion
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Dimunitive form with –chen
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Präteritum –sein
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The indefinite “man”
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The impersonal es
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Imperative as a polite form
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Defining places using Akkusativ
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Präteritum of haben
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Comparative and Superlative
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Indefinite Article in Dative
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Possessive articles in Nominati, Akkusativ, Dative
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Possessive article sein/ihr in Nominative and Akkusativ
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Definite Article in Dativ
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Demonstrative articles in Nominative, Akkusativ, Dative
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Comparison using wie and als
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Subordinate clauses with weil
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Temporal infos- vor/nach + Dative
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Subordinate clause with dass
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Main clause with deshalb-trotzdem
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Subordinate clauses with “wenn”
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Prepositions- an, bei, in, von,zu,mit + Dative
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Prepositions für-ohne
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Prepositions- inter, auf,über,unter,vor,neben + Dative
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Adjectives in Nominative
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Adjectives in Akkusativ
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Adjectives in Dative
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Compound Nouns
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Wechselpräpositionen an, in, auf,über,unter,neben,vor
5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing
• One short passage will be set for translation from German into English.
• One passage will be set for translation from English into German.
• Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.
Annexe
Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching:
1. Topic A – Myself
• Self, Family and Friends
• Important Events
• Interests and Hobbies
• Home and Locality
• Daily Routine
• School
2. Topic B – Holiday Time & Travel
• Travel, Transport and Tourism
• Accommodation
Restaurant
• Directions
• Holiday Activities
• Services
3. Topic C – Work & Lifestyle
• Home Life
• Everyday Living and Health
• Work Experience
• Leisure
• Shopping
• The Environment
ICSE Class 9 German Prescribed Books: Teaching and Study Resource
Given below are the board precribed teaching and study resources to help students prepare for the baord exam effectively. Teachers can also utilise the list of resources to teach the students accordingly. Check out the list shared below:
- For Class IX Planet 1 (Text book and Work book)
- For Class X Planet 2 (Text book and Work book)
- (Published by Langers in India under license from
- Hueber Verlag)
- Suggested References: Pingpong Neu 1
- Team Deutsch 1 and 2
- Wir Live (Dvd)
- Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
- K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ Hindi-German
- Dictionary, Rachna Publishing House
NOTE: The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject. The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year. CISCE has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.
Students can access the complete syllabus by the dowloading the latest ICSE Class 9 German syllabus. A direct download link is shared below:
Check: ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT – 20 Marks
ICSE board schools are expected to prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of students, as per the suggestion shared below:
Class IX: Three assessments in the course of the year.
a) Listening Skills
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
b) Speaking Skills
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes. Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event. A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
c) Creative Writing Skills
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.
SUGGESTED ASSIGNMENTS FOR CLASSES IX
Aural:
Listening to a conversation/talk/reading of a short passage and then writing down the relevant or main points in the specified number of words and answering the given questions.
Oral:
Prepared speech/declamation; impromptu speech/debate/discussion; report/interview; elocution; role-play / general conversation on selected topics.
Creative Writing:
Students are to write short compositions, the stimuli may be:
• a piece of recorded music.
• a series of recorded sounds.
• a picture/photograph.
• an opening sentence or phrase.
• a newspaper/magazine clipping or report.
• one piece of factual writing which should be informative or argumentative.
• one piece of expressive writing which is descriptive and imaginative.
• preparation of film/book review.
It is also suggested that students be made aware of contemporary forms of written communication, such as fax, memo, etc.
By analyzing the ICSE class 9 syllabus for Modern Foreign Language Paper 1, students will be able to understand the different preparation options for language papers. For the German paper, students can check the outline of the syllabus provided here to clear the confusion and understand the pattern of the exam. Utilize the syllabus shared here it to prepare for the upcoming board exams.
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