IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: IDBI is looking for 2100 Junior Executive Managers and for Executive (Sales and Operation). Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancies, Selection Process, How to Apply and Application Fee Here.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank (IDBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager and Executive Posts. A total of 2100 vacancies are available of which 800 vacancies for Junior Executive Manager and 1300 vacancies for Executive (Sales and Operation). Candidates can apply online at idbibank.in from 22 November to 06 December 2023.

IDBI Notification Download Click Here

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Highlights

IDBI Bank (IDBI) Recruitment 2023 is being done for 2100 posts of Executive Manager and Executive (Sales and Operation). Interested and eligible candidates check the complete details related to the recruitment below:

Organization IDBI Bank (IDBI) Vacancy Name Junior Executive Manager and Executive Number of Posts 2100 Starting Date of Application 22nd November 2023 Last Date of Application 30 September 2023 Date of Examination JAM - 31 October Executive - 30 October Official website www.idbibank.in

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’

General OBC SC ST EWS Total Posts 324 216 120 60 80 800 558 326 200 86 130 1300

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification-

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ - Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% for General and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government; Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Executive –Sales and Operations (ESO)- A Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university/institute should be recognized / approved by Government and government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc.

IDBI JAM Selection process

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ - The selection process shall comprise of Online Test(OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Executive –Sales and Operations (ESO): The selection process shall comprise of Online Test(OT), Document Verification (DV)and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below -

Step-1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank www.idbibank.in/idbi-bankcareers-current-openings.aspx to open the link ‘Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager, (JAM) OR “Recruitment of Executives – Operations and Sales (ESO)” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE”

Step-2: Enter the requested details

Step 3: Upload your photo and sign

Step-4: Submit the form thoroughly and submit it

Step-5: Take a print out of the form for future reference

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges)- Rs. 200/-

For all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges) - Rs. 1000/-