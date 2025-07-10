Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IGI Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online for 1446 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com - More Details Here

IGI Aviation Services Recruitment 2025: The IGI Aviation Services has released the official notification for the recruitment of 1,446 candidates for the positions of Ground Staff and Loaders on 09 July 2025. Read this article for the detailed information about the recruitment process, download the notification, how to fill the application form, eligibility criteria, documents required, selection process,etc.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 10, 2025, 13:53 IST
IGI Aviation Services 2025 Recruitment Notification Out
IGI Aviation Services 2025 Recruitment Notification Out

IGI Aviation Services Apply Online 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for the positions of the Airport Ground Staff and Loaders can start registering themselves from 10 July onwards. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aviation Services has invited applications for 1,446 posts. Candidates need to be 10th and 12th pass in order to apply for these posts. The candidates are selected based on the written exam. Once the candidate has qualified the written exam, then a personal interview will be conducted. The registration process will go on till 21 September 2025.

IGI Aviation Services Recruitment 2025

Particulars 

Details

Post

Airport Ground Staff and Loaders

Organization

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aviation Services

Number of Vacancy

1,446

Application Process Starts

10 July 2025

Registration Ends

21 September 2025

Job Location

Delhi

Official Website

igiaviationdelhi.com 

IGI Aviation Services Notification: Download PDF

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts under IGI Aviation Services must check the official notification before applying. Candidates can download the notification PDF here.

IGI Aviation Services Notification 2025

Download PDF

How to Apply for the IGI Aviation Services?

Those who wish to apply for the IGI Aviation Services can visit the official website- igiaviationdelhi.com and follow the given steps:

  • Visit the official website- igiaviationdelhi.com.

  • On the homepage, visit the candidate section and click on the “Apply Online Application”.

  • A new page will open containing the important instructions to be read carefully before starting the application process.

  • After reading the instructions, check the declaration box and click on “Apply Now”.

  • Fill the application form carefully.

  • Upload the scanned photograph and signatures.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Preview the application form before submitting.

Apply Online Link for IGI Aviation 2025

Candidates can apply for the post of Airport Ground Staff and Loaders by either following the steps given in the above section or they can directly access the link given below to apply.

IGI Aviation Services Application 2025

Apply Here

Application Fee for the IGI Aviation Services 2025

The application fee varies for both the posts of the IGI Aviation Services. Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode.

Post Name

Application Fee

Airport Ground Staff

₹350

Loaders

₹250

Eligibility Criteria for the IGI Aviation Services 2025

In order to apply for the IGI Aviation, candidates need to meet some minimum eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications and age limit. Check the table below for more information.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Age Limit

Airport Ground Staff

  • Must have passed the Intermediate (12th pass) Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board

  • 18-30 Years

Loaders (Only Males)

  • Must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board

  • 20-40 Years

Number of Vacancy in the IGI Aviation Services

There are a total of 1,446 vacancies announced by the IGI Aviation Services. These vacancies are further divided among the two posts. Check here for the post-wise vacancy distribution.

Post

Number of Vacancy

Airport Ground Staff

1017

Loaders

429

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How many vacant posts are there?
    +
    There are a total of 1.446 vacancies announced by the IGI Aviation Services.
  • How to apply for the IGI Aviation Services posts?
    +
    Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com and follow the steps given in the article.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News