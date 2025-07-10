IGI Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online for 1446 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com - More Details Here

IGI Aviation Services Apply Online 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for the positions of the Airport Ground Staff and Loaders can start registering themselves from 10 July onwards. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aviation Services has invited applications for 1,446 posts. Candidates need to be 10th and 12th pass in order to apply for these posts. The candidates are selected based on the written exam. Once the candidate has qualified the written exam, then a personal interview will be conducted. The registration process will go on till 21 September 2025. IGI Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 Particulars Details Post Airport Ground Staff and Loaders Organization Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aviation Services Number of Vacancy 1,446 Application Process Starts 10 July 2025 Registration Ends 21 September 2025 Job Location Delhi Official Website igiaviationdelhi.com

IGI Aviation Services Notification: Download PDF Candidates who wish to apply for the posts under IGI Aviation Services must check the official notification before applying. Candidates can download the notification PDF here. IGI Aviation Services Notification 2025 Download PDF How to Apply for the IGI Aviation Services? Those who wish to apply for the IGI Aviation Services can visit the official website- igiaviationdelhi.com and follow the given steps: Visit the official website- igiaviationdelhi.com.

On the homepage, visit the candidate section and click on the “Apply Online Application”.

A new page will open containing the important instructions to be read carefully before starting the application process.

After reading the instructions, check the declaration box and click on “Apply Now”.

Fill the application form carefully.

Upload the scanned photograph and signatures.

Pay the application fee.

Preview the application form before submitting.

Apply Online Link for IGI Aviation 2025 Candidates can apply for the post of Airport Ground Staff and Loaders by either following the steps given in the above section or they can directly access the link given below to apply. IGI Aviation Services Application 2025 Apply Here Application Fee for the IGI Aviation Services 2025 The application fee varies for both the posts of the IGI Aviation Services. Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode. Post Name Application Fee Airport Ground Staff ₹350 Loaders ₹250 Eligibility Criteria for the IGI Aviation Services 2025 In order to apply for the IGI Aviation, candidates need to meet some minimum eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications and age limit. Check the table below for more information.