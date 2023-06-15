IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 64 Jr. Technician & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Government Mint, Mumbai has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Jr Technician, Jr Office Asst & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023. The process of online registration will commence from June 15, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including I.T.I. Certificates in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Duration of website link for applying Online application: June 15 to July 15, 2023
Payment of fees in online mode: June 15 to July 15, 2023
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Jr. Technician (Fitter)-24
Jr. Technician (Turner)-4
Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-11
Jr. Technician (Moulder)-3
Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )-2
Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-10
Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-1
Jr. technician (Welder)-1
Jr. technician (Carpenter)-1
Junior Office Assistant (B-3 level)-6
Junior Bullion Assistant (B-3 level)-2
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Jr. Technician (Fitter)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Fitter Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Turner)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Turner Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in
Attendant Operator – Chemical Plant Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Moulder)-: Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Moulding Trade recognised from
NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )- Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Heat Treatment Trade
recognised from NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Foundry/Furnace Trade
recognised from NCVT/SCVT
Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade recognised from
NCVT/SCVT
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 15.07.2023 )
Jr. Technician (Fitter)-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Turner)-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Moulder)-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-25 Years
Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-25 Years
Jr. technician (Welder)-25 Years
Jr. technician (Carpenter)-25 Years
Junior Office Assistant (B-3 level)-28 Years
Junior Bullion Assistant (B-3 level)-28 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023 PDF
IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the India Government Mint, Mumbai’s website www.igmmumbai.spmcil.com.
Step 2: Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email ID.
Step 3: A provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
Step 5: Now proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point -7 C.
Step 6: Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
Step 7: Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment and click on 'Submit' button.