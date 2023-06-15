IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 64 Jr. Technician & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

IGM Mumbai has invited online applications for the 64 Jr. Technician & Other Posts on its official website. Check IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Government Mint, Mumbai has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Jr Technician, Jr Office Asst & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023. The process of online registration will commence from June 15, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including I.T.I. Certificates in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Duration of website link for applying Online application: June 15 to July 15, 2023

Payment of fees in online mode: June 15 to July 15, 2023





IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jr. Technician (Fitter)-24

Jr. Technician (Turner)-4

Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-11

Jr. Technician (Moulder)-3

Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )-2

Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-10

Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-1

Jr. technician (Welder)-1

Jr. technician (Carpenter)-1

Junior Office Assistant (B-3 level)-6

Junior Bullion Assistant (B-3 level)-2



IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Jr. Technician (Fitter)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Fitter Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Turner)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Turner Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in

Attendant Operator – Chemical Plant Trade recognised from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Moulder)-: Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Moulding Trade recognised from

NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )- Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Heat Treatment Trade

recognised from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Foundry/Furnace Trade

recognised from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade recognised from

NCVT/SCVT

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 15.07.2023 )

Jr. Technician (Fitter)-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Turner)-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Attendant operator Chemical Plant)-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Moulder)-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Heat Treatment )-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Foundryman/ Furnaceman)-25 Years

Jr. Technician (Blacksmith)-25 Years

Jr. technician (Welder)-25 Years

Jr. technician (Carpenter)-25 Years

Junior Office Assistant (B-3 level)-28 Years

Junior Bullion Assistant (B-3 level)-28 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023 PDF







IGM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the India Government Mint, Mumbai’s website www.igmmumbai.spmcil.com.

Step 2: Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email ID.

Step 3: A provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 5: Now proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point -7 C.

Step 6: Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Step 7: Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment and click on 'Submit' button.