IGU Result 2023 at igu.ac.in: Indira Gandhi University Meerpur Result for BA, BSC, Bcom and Other UG, PG Courses

The Indira Gandhi University results 2023 are available online through the student login portal on the university's official website: igu.ac.in. The examination authority releases the results for UG, PG, and other programmes online. Check semester-wise results here.

IGU Meerpur Result 2023
IGU Meerpur Result 2023

IGU Result 2023: The Indira Gandhi University declares the result for BTech, BPharmacy, LLB, BHMCT, Bcom, MA, Mcom, MCA, and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG/PG regular or reappear examinations can check out their results at igu.ac.in and igu1.ucanapply.com. They have to enter their session and other required details to download the mark sheet. The mark sheet may include course name, list of subjects, candidates' names, gender, roll number, candidates’, total marks, etc.

Indira Gandhi University, located at Meerpur, Rewari was established on September 07, 2013. The university popularly known as IGU Meerpur is recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Commerce, Management, Tourism, Engineering & Technology, Humanities, Law, Social and Pharmaceutical sciences, arts, sports, etc.

IGU Meerpur Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BHMCT, LLB, M.Com, MA, and M.Sc Course Semester Exam Results Declared

As per the latest update, IGU Meerpur result 2023 has been released for the following courses: BHMCT, BSc (4th sem), BTech (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th sem), LLB (5th sem), M.Com, MA, and M.Sc. Check here the direct link for Indira Gandhi University, IGU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations: 

To Check IGU Result 2023

Click Here

How to Check IGU Result 2023: Steps to Download Indira Gandhi University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying at IGU Meerpur can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final IGU 2023 results and mark sheets. 

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: How to Check IGU Semester Result 2023?

Students can check out their regular or re-appear examination results online at the official website of IGU. They have to select their session and enter other details (if required) to check semester-wise results. Check out the steps to know how to view IGU Meerpur results: 

IGU Result 2023: How to Check and Download IGU Result Marksheet Online 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: igu.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, go to the results section

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number 

Step 3: The IGU result 2023 links will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Check the results and download it 

IGU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Indira Gandhi University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise IGU Meerpur Result 2023 direct link (Latest): 

Results

Dates

Link

B.Tech. Fire and safety

April 8, 2023

Click Here

B.Tech. Electrical engineering

April 7, 2023

Click Here

B.Tech. Electronics and communication

April 7, 2023

Click Here

B.Tech Mechanical Engineering

April 6, 2023

Click Here

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the important information mentioned on the mark sheet below:

  • Candidates name
  • Gender 
  • Course name
  • List of subjects
  • Candidates’ roll number
  • Candidates’ parents’ name
  • Total maximum marks
  • Minimum pass marks
  • Internal marks
  • External marks
  • Total grace marks
  • Marks secured in all semesters
  • Grand total of all semester

IGU Result 2023: How to Apply for Rechecking/Re-appear/Backlog?

If the candidates are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. 

Check out the following steps to know how to apply for revaluation:

  • Visit the official website: igu.ac.in
  • Visit the Examination Form tab from the main list of tabs
  • Download the required form 
  • Fill out the form, pay the prescribed fee, and submit at the registrar’s office, 

Within a month of taking the exam, the rechecking results must also be released. Students can verify their revaluation results on the official website. Candidates are urged to check back here frequently to learn when the Revaluation results will be announced.

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: Indira Gandhi University Meerpur Grading System 

Grade

Percentage

Description

A+

90% and above

Excellent

A

80% and above

Very good

B+

75% and above

Good

B

70% and above

Satisfactory

C+

65% and above

Pass

C

60% and above

Pass

D

55% and above

Pass

E

50% and above

Pass

Key Features of Grading System

  • The grading system is based on a 100-point scale.
  • The grades are awarded on a letter scale, with A+ being the highest grade and E being the lowest grade.
  • The minimum passing percentage for all exams is 35%.
  • Students who fail an exam may be eligible to retake the exam in the next semester.

Courses Offered at Indira Gandhi University (IGU)

Candidates can check below the list of BA, BSc, MA, and MSc courses in the table provided: 


Undergraduate

30 BA courses

24 BSc courses

20 BCom courses

Postgraduate

37 MA courses

34 MSc courses

23 MBA courses

Doctoral

10 PhD courses

IGU Meerpur Highlights: Indira Gandhi University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the IGU Meerpur overview and highlights. 

About IGU

Details

University Name

Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur

Popularly Known As

IGU, Meerpur

Established

September 07, 2013

Courses

BA, BSc, Bcom, MA, MSc, MBA, PhD

IGU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

 

FAQ

How do I check my IGU Meerpur result?

Students can check their IGU Meerpur results by visiting the university's official website and entering their roll number and date of birth. The result will be available in PDF format.

How do I apply for admission to IGU Meerpur?

Eligible candidates can apply for admission to IGU Meerpur online through the university's official website. They need to create an account and submit the application form along with the required documents.

What are the eligibility criteria for admission to IGU Meerpur?

The eligibility criteria for admission to IGU Meerpur vary depending on the course you are applying for. However, some of the general eligibility criteria include: You must have passed your 10+2 examination with a minimum of 50% marks. You must have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses. You must have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to engineering courses.

What are the steps involved in the IGU Meerpur admission process?

The steps involved in the IGU Meerpur admission process are as follows: Check the eligibility criteria. Apply online. Submit the required documents. Appear for the entrance exam (if required). Wait for the result. If you are selected, pay the admission fee and join the university.

