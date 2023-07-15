IGU Result 2023 at igu.ac.in: Indira Gandhi University Meerpur Result for BA, BSC, Bcom and Other UG, PG Courses

The Indira Gandhi University results 2023 are available online through the student login portal on the university's official website: igu.ac.in. The examination authority releases the results for UG, PG, and other programmes online. Check semester-wise results here.

IGU Result 2023: The Indira Gandhi University declares the result for BTech, BPharmacy, LLB, BHMCT, Bcom, MA, Mcom, MCA, and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG/PG regular or reappear examinations can check out their results at igu.ac.in and igu1.ucanapply.com. They have to enter their session and other required details to download the mark sheet. The mark sheet may include course name, list of subjects, candidates' names, gender, roll number, candidates’, total marks, etc.

Indira Gandhi University, located at Meerpur, Rewari was established on September 07, 2013. The university popularly known as IGU Meerpur is recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Commerce, Management, Tourism, Engineering & Technology, Humanities, Law, Social and Pharmaceutical sciences, arts, sports, etc.

IGU Meerpur Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BHMCT, LLB, M.Com, MA, and M.Sc Course Semester Exam Results Declared

As per the latest update, IGU Meerpur result 2023 has been released for the following courses: BHMCT, BSc (4th sem), BTech (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th sem), LLB (5th sem), M.Com, MA, and M.Sc. Check here the direct link for Indira Gandhi University, IGU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check IGU Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check IGU Result 2023: Steps to Download Indira Gandhi University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying at IGU Meerpur can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final IGU 2023 results and mark sheets.

Also Check - Periyar University Result 2023

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: How to Check IGU Semester Result 2023?

Students can check out their regular or re-appear examination results online at the official website of IGU. They have to select their session and enter other details (if required) to check semester-wise results. Check out the steps to know how to view IGU Meerpur results:

IGU Result 2023: How to Check and Download IGU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: igu.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, go to the results section

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number

Step 3: The IGU result 2023 links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the results and download it

IGU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Indira Gandhi University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise IGU Meerpur Result 2023 direct link (Latest):

Results Dates Link B.Tech. Fire and safety April 8, 2023 Click Here B.Tech. Electrical engineering April 7, 2023 Click Here B.Tech. Electronics and communication April 7, 2023 Click Here B.Tech Mechanical Engineering April 6, 2023 Click Here

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the important information mentioned on the mark sheet below:

Candidates name

Gender

Course name

List of subjects

Candidates’ roll number

Candidates’ parents’ name

Total maximum marks

Minimum pass marks

Internal marks

External marks

Total grace marks

Marks secured in all semesters

Grand total of all semester

IGU Result 2023: How to Apply for Rechecking/Re-appear/Backlog?

If the candidates are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation.

Check out the following steps to know how to apply for revaluation:

Visit the official website: igu.ac.in

Visit the Examination Form tab from the main list of tabs

Download the required form

Fill out the form, pay the prescribed fee, and submit at the registrar’s office,

Within a month of taking the exam, the rechecking results must also be released. Students can verify their revaluation results on the official website. Candidates are urged to check back here frequently to learn when the Revaluation results will be announced.

IGU Meerpur Result 2023: Indira Gandhi University Meerpur Grading System

Grade Percentage Description A+ 90% and above Excellent A 80% and above Very good B+ 75% and above Good B 70% and above Satisfactory C+ 65% and above Pass C 60% and above Pass D 55% and above Pass E 50% and above Pass

Key Features of Grading System

The grading system is based on a 100-point scale.

The grades are awarded on a letter scale, with A+ being the highest grade and E being the lowest grade.

The minimum passing percentage for all exams is 35%.

Students who fail an exam may be eligible to retake the exam in the next semester.

Courses Offered at Indira Gandhi University (IGU)

Candidates can check below the list of BA, BSc, MA, and MSc courses in the table provided:



Undergraduate 30 BA courses 24 BSc courses 20 BCom courses

Postgraduate 37 MA courses 34 MSc courses 23 MBA courses Doctoral 10 PhD courses

IGU Meerpur Highlights: Indira Gandhi University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the IGU Meerpur overview and highlights.