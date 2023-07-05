Periyar University Result 2023: Direct Link at periyaruniversity.ac.in Download UG/PG, Distance Education Exam Results, Scorecard

The Periyar University Results 2023 are available online through the student login portal on the university's official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination authority releases the results for UG, PG, Ph.D., and M.Phil programmes online. Check semester-wise results here.

Periyar University Result 2023: Periyar University releases the result for UG - B.Voc Programme, PG Programme, M.Phil, Ph.D. - 65, D.Sc / D.Lit courses online. Students who have appeared in UG, PG, and other odd/even semester exams can check out their results on the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in. They have to use the registration number and date of birth to check the result. The scorecard mentioned important details such as students’ name, roll number, subject name, subject-wise marks, and total marks, among others.

End-semester exams are held in December or January for odd semesters and May or June for even semesters. In addition to its regular courses, Periyar University also offers distance learning programs through its Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). Candidates can apply for admission to the Ph.D. and Part-time programs online through the university's website. Selection for these programs is based on the candidate's scores in the qualifying examination.

Periyar University, located in Salem, was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu on 17th September 1997. The university offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in the fields of management, arts, commerce, and science. Some of the courses include B.A. Political Science, B.A. Public Administration, B.A. Sociology, M.A. Economics, M.A. History, M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication, etc.

Periyar University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Sc, B.Com, B.A Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest updates, Periyar University Result 2023 for the December session has been released for various programmes: B.A., BSc, B.COM, BBA, BCA, M.A., MSc, and M.COM.Check here the direct link for Periyar University Result 2023 for either semester or final exams.

To Check Periyar University Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check PU Result 2023: Steps to Download Periyar University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying at Periyar University can go through the steps to check how to download semester, yearly, and final results and scorecards/mark sheets.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Check PU Semester Result 2023?

Regular and private students can check out their odd or even semester results on the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in.They have to use their registration number and date of birth (DOB) to access mark sheets. Know the step-by-step guide to know how to check PU Results.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Check and Download PU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of university: periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on odd/even semester result or regular/private/professional courses

Step 4: Enter the registration number and DOB

Step 5: Periyar University Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result and download it

Periyar University Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download PU Semester Marksheet

Check out the list of PU semester results below:

Category Release Date Official Link Ph.D. Common Entrance Test - December 2022 Session - Result March 03, 2023 Click Here December 2022 Examinations UG - Results February 23, 2023 Click Here December 2022 Examinations PG - Results February 23, 2023 Click Here UICP August-2022 Examinations – Result October 17, 2022 Click Here June 2022 Examinations - UG / PG First-Year Results October 17, 2022 Click Here

PU Salem Exams 2023: How to Check Periyar University Exam Timetable 2023?

The exam schedule for the year 2023 at Periyar University can be accessed on the official website. Periyar University offers a wide range of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in fields such as Arts, Commerce, Management, and Science. The university uploads the exam timetable well in advance of the actual exams. To check the timetable, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University: periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Examination section.

Step 3: Select the Exam Time Table from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Choose the desired course and semester by clicking on the respective link.

Step 5: The exam timetable will be displayed in PDF format for your reference.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Apply for Re-evaluation, Re-totaling or Transparency?

PRIDE (Periyar Institute of Distance Education) provides the facility of the grievance redressal system for those students who are unsatisfied with their marks. Students can apply for revaluation, re-totaling, and transparency of marks, in both online and offline modes. For online submission, they can simply fill out the form and submit it. Check out the offline steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University and go to the “Distance Education” section.

Step 2: Now, download & fill out the application form with the required details

Step 3: The filled-in application form along with the Demand draft must be forwarded within 10 days from the date of the publication of results to the following address:

Controller Of Examination,

Periyar University

Salem-636 011

Periyar University Result 2023: Grading System Passing Minimum

A candidate shall be declared to have passed in each course if he/she secures not less than 50% marks in the University Examinations and not less than 50% in the aggregate, including CIA and University Examinations marks.

Range of Marks Grade Points Letter Grade Description 90 - 100 9.0 – 10.0 O Outstanding 80 - 89 8.0 – 8.9 D+ Excellent 75 - 79 7.5 – 7.9 D Distinction 70 - 74 7.0 – 7.4 A+ Very Good 60 - 69 6.0 – 6.9 A Good 50 - 59 5.0 – 5.9 B Average 00 - 49 0.0 U Re-Appear ABSENT 0.0 AAA Absent

Courses Offered at Periyar University, PU Salem

Check out the list of programmes being provided at Periyar University (as of June) below:

Programme No. of B.Voc Programme 11 M.Phil 54 PG Programme 105 Ph.D. 65: 53 D.Sc / D.Lit: 4

PU Salem Highlights: Periyar University Overview and Highlights

Check out the PU Salem highlights and overview below: