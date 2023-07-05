Periyar University Result 2023: Direct Link at periyaruniversity.ac.in Download UG/PG, Distance Education Exam Results, Scorecard

The Periyar University Results 2023 are available online through the student login portal on the university's official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination authority releases the results for UG, PG, Ph.D., and M.Phil programmes online. Check semester-wise results here.

Periyar University Result 2023
Periyar University Result 2023

Periyar University Result 2023: Periyar University releases the result for UG - B.Voc Programme,  PG Programme,  M.Phil,  Ph.D. - 65, D.Sc / D.Lit courses online. Students who have appeared in UG, PG, and other odd/even semester exams can check out their results on the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in. They have to use the registration number and date of birth to check the result. The scorecard mentioned important details such as students’ name, roll number, subject name, subject-wise marks, and total marks, among others. 

End-semester exams are held in December or January for odd semesters and May or June for even semesters. In addition to its regular courses, Periyar University also offers distance learning programs through its Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). Candidates can apply for admission to the Ph.D. and Part-time programs online through the university's website. Selection for these programs is based on the candidate's scores in the qualifying examination.

Periyar University, located in Salem, was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu on 17th September 1997. The university offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in the fields of management, arts, commerce, and science. Some of the courses include B.A. Political Science, B.A. Public Administration, B.A. Sociology, M.A. Economics, M.A. History, M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication, etc.

Periyar University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Sc, B.Com, B.A Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest updates, Periyar University Result 2023 for the December session has been released for various programmes: B.A., BSc, B.COM, BBA, BCA, M.A., MSc, and M.COM.Check here the direct link for Periyar University Result 2023 for either semester or final exams. 

To Check Periyar University Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check PU Result 2023: Steps to Download Periyar University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying at Periyar University can go through the steps to check how to download semester, yearly, and final CCSU 2023 results and scorecards/mark sheets.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Check PU Semester Result 2023?

Regular and private students can check out their odd or even semester results on the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in.They have to use their registration number and date of birth (DOB) to access mark sheets. Know the step-by-step guide to know how to check PU Results.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Check and Download PU Result Marksheet Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website of university: periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on odd/even semester result or regular/private/professional courses

Step 4: Enter the registration number and DOB

Step 5: Periyar University Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result and download it

Periyar University Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download PU Semester Marksheet

Check out the list of PU semester results below:

Category

Release Date

Official Link

Ph.D. Common Entrance Test - December 2022 Session - Result

March 03, 2023

Click Here

December 2022 Examinations UG - Results

February 23, 2023

Click Here

December 2022 Examinations PG - Results

February 23, 2023

Click Here

UICP August-2022 Examinations – Result

October 17, 2022

Click Here

June 2022 Examinations - UG / PG First-Year Results

October 17, 2022

Click Here

PU Salem Exams 2023: How to Check Periyar University Exam Timetable 2023?

The exam schedule for the year 2023 at Periyar University can be accessed on the official website. Periyar University offers a wide range of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in fields such as Arts, Commerce, Management, and Science. The university uploads the exam timetable well in advance of the actual exams. To check the timetable, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University: periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Examination section.

Step 3: Select the Exam Time Table from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Choose the desired course and semester by clicking on the respective link.

Step 5: The exam timetable will be displayed in PDF format for your reference.

Periyar University Result 2023: How to Apply for Re-evaluation, Re-totaling or Transparency?

PRIDE (Periyar Institute of Distance Education) provides the facility of the grievance redressal system for those students who are unsatisfied with their marks. Students can apply for revaluation, re-totaling, and transparency of marks, in both online and offline modes. For online submission, they can simply fill out the form and submit it. Check out the offline steps below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University and go to the “Distance Education” section.

Step 2: Now, download & fill out the application form with the required details

Step 3: The filled-in application form along with the Demand draft must be forwarded within 10 days from the date of the publication of results to the following address:

Controller Of Examination,

Periyar University 

Salem-636 011

Periyar University Result 2023: Grading System Passing Minimum 

A candidate shall be declared to have passed in each course if he/she secures not less than 50% marks in the University Examinations and not less than 50% in the aggregate, including CIA and University Examinations marks.

Range of Marks 

Grade Points

Letter Grade

Description

90 - 100 

9.0 – 10.0

Outstanding

80 - 89

8.0 – 8.9 

D+ 

Excellent

75 - 79

7.5 – 7.9

Distinction

70 - 74 

7.0 – 7.4

A+

Very Good

60 - 69 

6.0 – 6.9

Good

50 - 59 

5.0 – 5.9

Average

00 - 49 

0.0 

Re-Appear

ABSENT 

0.0

AAA 

Absent

Courses Offered at Periyar University, PU Salem

Check out the list of programmes being provided at Periyar University (as of June) below:

Programme

No. of 

B.Voc Programme

11

M.Phil

54

PG Programme

105

Ph.D. 65: 

53

D.Sc / D.Lit:

4

PU Salem Highlights: Periyar University Overview and Highlights

Check out the PU Salem highlights and overview below:

About CCSU

Details

University Name

Periyar University, Salem

Popularly Known As

PU Salem

Established

1997

Courses

UG - B.Voc Programme,  PG Programme,  M.Phil,  Ph.D. - 65, D.Sc / D.Lit courses

PU Salem Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC A++ Grade (2021)

NIRF Ranking

63

ARIIA Rank 

10

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

 

FAQ

Is Periyar University a government university?

Yes, Periyar University is a government university established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 1997. It is located in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Can I apply for a re-evaluation of my Periyar University Result 2023?

Yes, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by submitting an online application. The application deadline must be strictly adhered to.

What is the fees for Periyar University?

The fees for Periyar University vary depending on the programme you are applying for and your category. However, the general fees for UG programmes are as follows: General category: INR 50,000 per year SC/ST category: INR 25,000 per year OBC category: INR 35,000 per year The fees for PG programmes are slightly higher than the fees for UG programmes. The fees for Ph.D. programmes are also higher than the fees for UG and PG programmes.

What are the eligibility criteria for admission to Periyar University?

The eligibility criteria for admission to Periyar University vary depending on the programme you are applying for. However, some general eligibility criteria include: Candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. He/she must have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and engineering programmes. Candidate must have passed the Common Entrance Test (CET) for other programmes.

