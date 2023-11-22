IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Notification For 10 Non Teaching Posts, Apply Online

IIT Indore Jobs Apply for 10 Non Teaching Vacancies

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 is out for 10 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Non Teaching Post Recruitment 2023.

IIT Indore Non Teaching Post Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has released the recruitment notification for 10 Non Teaching of grade 1 and 2 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 24. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iiti.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Indore notification for the recruitment of 10  Non Teaching Post has been released. The application process for the post started on November 3. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Posts Name

Non Teaching Posts

Total Vacancies

10

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 4, 2023

Application Start Date

November 4, 2023

Application End Date

November 26, 2023 (5:30 PM)

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 10 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Non Teaching Posts

Download PDF

Vacancies For IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts

A total of 10 vacancies were announced by IIT Indore for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post

Number of Posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) 

1

Staff Nurse

3

Junior Superintendent

2

Junior Technical Superintendent

2

Junior Assistant

1

Junior Lab Assistant

1

Total

10

What is the IIT Indore Non Teaching Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates are requested to read the official notification for post wise educational qualifications and experience.

Age Limit:

The age limit for IIT Indore non teaching posts recruitment varies post wise. Check the table below for the age limit

Name of Post

Maximum Age (in years)

Senior Engineer (Electrical) 

40

Staff Nurse

40

Junior Superintendent

40

Junior Technical Superintendent

40

Junior Assistant

35

Junior Lab Assistant

35

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates have applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of Post

Salary (Pay Level 6 as per 7th CPC)

Senior Engineer (Electrical) 

Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400

Staff Nurse

Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400

Junior Superintendent

Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Junior Technical Superintendent

Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Junior Assistant

Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

Junior Lab Assistant

Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Application Fees

Candidates can fill out the IIT Indore application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Indore is Rs 500 whereas those belonging to PwD, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, regular employees of IIT Indore & Female applicant need not to pay any application fees. Check the table below for category wise fees

Category

Application Fees

PwD, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, regular employees of IIT Indore & Female applicant

NIL

OBC-NCL & EWS

Rs 300

Others

Rs 500

Steps to Apply for the IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts 

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - iiti.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button 

Step 3: Click on the Apply button of - NIT Non Teaching Post Recrutment

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for IIT Indore Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 be released?

The IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 10 posts.

How many posts have been announced in IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching Posts?

A total of 10 Non Teaching posts have been announced in the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for IIT Indore Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 40 and 35 years (Varies as per posts) can apply for IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching Post.

