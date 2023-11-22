IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Notification For 10 Non Teaching Posts, Apply Online

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 is out for 10 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Non Teaching Post Recruitment 2023.

IIT Indore Non Teaching Post Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has released the recruitment notification for 10 Non Teaching of grade 1 and 2 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 24. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iiti.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Indore Non Teaching Post Recruitment 2023

IIT Indore notification for the recruitment of 10 Non Teaching Post has been released. The application process for the post started on November 3. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology Indore Posts Name Non Teaching Posts Total Vacancies 10 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 4, 2023 Application Start Date November 4, 2023 Application End Date November 26, 2023 (5:30 PM)

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 10 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Non Teaching Posts Download PDF

Vacancies For IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts

A total of 10 vacancies were announced by IIT Indore for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post Number of Posts Senior Engineer (Electrical) 1 Staff Nurse 3 Junior Superintendent 2 Junior Technical Superintendent 2 Junior Assistant 1 Junior Lab Assistant 1 Total 10

What is the IIT Indore Non Teaching Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates are requested to read the official notification for post wise educational qualifications and experience.

Age Limit:

The age limit for IIT Indore non teaching posts recruitment varies post wise. Check the table below for the age limit

Name of Post Maximum Age (in years) Senior Engineer (Electrical) 40 Staff Nurse 40 Junior Superintendent 40 Junior Technical Superintendent 40 Junior Assistant 35 Junior Lab Assistant 35

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates have applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of Post Salary (Pay Level 6 as per 7th CPC) Senior Engineer (Electrical) Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 Staff Nurse Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 Junior Superintendent Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400 Junior Technical Superintendent Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400 Junior Assistant Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100 Junior Lab Assistant Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts Application Fees

Candidates can fill out the IIT Indore application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Indore is Rs 500 whereas those belonging to PwD, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, regular employees of IIT Indore & Female applicant need not to pay any application fees. Check the table below for category wise fees

Category Application Fees PwD, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, regular employees of IIT Indore & Female applicant NIL OBC-NCL & EWS Rs 300 Others Rs 500

Steps to Apply for the IIT Indore Non Teaching Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - iiti.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 3: Click on the Apply button of - NIT Non Teaching Post Recrutment

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference