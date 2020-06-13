IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 21 Administrative and Technical Cadre Posts @iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Administrative and Technical Cadre. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 July 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 12 June 2020
- Last date of submission of online application: 12 July 2020
IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality) - 1 Post
- Student Counselor - 2 Posts
- Career Development Officer - 1 Post
- Catering Manager - 1 Post
- Jr. Superintendent (Media Relations)- 1 Post
- Jr. Superintendent (Liaison & Hospitality)- 1 Post
- Jr. Superintendent (Students Placement Office)- 1 Post
- Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)- 2 Posts
- Physical Training Instructor - 4 Posts
- Junior Engineer (SCADA- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)- 1 Post
- Junior Technician- 3 Posts
- Junior Assistant - 2 Posts
- Driver Gr. II- 1 Post
IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality), Career Development Officer, Jr. Superintendent- Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks, or it's equivalent.
- Student Counselor -M. Phil in Clinical Psychology with 1st class.
- Catering Manager - Bachelor’s degree with Diploma in Catering/ Hotel Management with 05 years of relevant experience.
- Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)- Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering + 01 year relevant experience, OR 03 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- Physical Training Instructor - Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with a Diploma in Coaching from reputed Institutions
- Junior Assistant -Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications.
- Driver Gr. II- Sr. Secondary (10+2) pass with the Driving license of both heavy and light-duty vehicles with 3 years of driving and maintenance experience.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 12 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.