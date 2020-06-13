IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 21 Administrative and Technical Cadre Posts @iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Administrative and Technical Cadre. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 June 2020

Last date of submission of online application: 12 July 2020

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality) - 1 Post

Student Counselor - 2 Posts

Career Development Officer - 1 Post

Catering Manager - 1 Post

Jr. Superintendent (Media Relations)- 1 Post

Jr. Superintendent (Liaison & Hospitality)- 1 Post

Jr. Superintendent (Students Placement Office)- 1 Post

Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)- 2 Posts

Physical Training Instructor - 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (SCADA- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)- 1 Post

Junior Technician- 3 Posts

Junior Assistant - 2 Posts

Driver Gr. II- 1 Post

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality), Career Development Officer, Jr. Superintendent- Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks, or it's equivalent.

Student Counselor -M. Phil in Clinical Psychology with 1st class.

Catering Manager - Bachelor’s degree with Diploma in Catering/ Hotel Management with 05 years of relevant experience.

Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)- Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering + 01 year relevant experience, OR 03 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Physical Training Instructor - Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with a Diploma in Coaching from reputed Institutions

Junior Engineer (SCADA- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)- 1 Post

Junior Assistant -Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications.

Driver Gr. II- Sr. Secondary (10+2) pass with the Driving license of both heavy and light-duty vehicles with 3 years of driving and maintenance experience.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 12 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.