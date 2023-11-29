IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 For Research Establishment Officer Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kanpur) has released detailed notification for the Research Establishment Officers (REO) posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

A total of 30 positions are available in various departments including Senior REO, REO (Grade I) and REO (Grade II). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 20, 2023 at -iitk.ac.in

You can check all the details regarding the IIT Kanpur recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.



IIT Kanpur Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications for these posts is December 20, 2023.

IIT Kanpur Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior REO-08

REO (Grade I)-12

REO (Grade II)-10

IIT Kanpur Jobs 2023: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000/- through online portal except for Exempted Category.

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Women/ Abroad candidates category are exempted from submission of application fee.



Educational Qualifications For IIT Kanpur Jobs 2023:

Senior Research Establishment Officer: M.Tech. or M.Sc./ M.S. in Physics/ Atmospheric Science/ Chemistry+ 08 years relevant experience, or Ph.D.+ 05 years experience

Research Establishment Officer (Grade I): B.E./ B.Tech. in either of Chemical or Civil or Electrical or Energy, Mechanical or other equivalent branches with a minimum of 5 years of relevant and demonstrated experience in handling multi stakeholder projects or

M.E./M. Tech. in either of Chemical or Civil or Electrical or Energy, Mechanical or other equivalent branches with a minimum of 3 years of relevant and demonstrated experience m handling multi stakeholder projects or

Ph.D. in either of Chemical or Civil or Electrical or Energy, Mechanical or other equivalent branches

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.



IIT Kanpur REO Posts 2023: Maximum Age Limit (as of 20.12.2023)

Senior REO-48 years

REO (Grade I)-45 years

REO (Grade II)-40 years



IIT Kanpur Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.