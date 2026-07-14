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IIT Kharagpur & IIT Kanpur Expected Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Safe Ranks Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 15:35 IST

IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur admissions are underway. JoSAA 2026 Round 5 opening and closing ranks will be released soon. Based on this, candidates can estimate their seat options along with cutoff movement for upgrades. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year-round 5 trends to estimate the 2026 seat closing range from the table shared below.

IIT Kharagpur & IIT Kanpur Expected Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Safe Ranks Analysis
IIT Kharagpur & IIT Kanpur Expected Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Safe Ranks Analysis

IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur both offer competitive engineering education. Choosing between the two for admission to top branches depends on your JEE Advanced scores and JoSAA 2026 opening and closing ranks. To get into IIT Kharagpur in branches like artificial intelligence, candidates require a score above 852 to secure a seat here. The safest rank for expected Round 5 seat allocation may range from 5004 for B.Tech. admission. While for IIT Kanpur the safe rank can range between 1300 and 3892 to secure a seat in various engineering branches offered at the institute.

Both institutes have opened their admission process for the 2026 cycle. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam can appear for the admission process through the JoSAA counselling process. Candidates can find the previous year's closing rank for Round 5 allocation to estimate the expected range for 2026 admission. A comparative list of branches is shared below for IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur to help candidates get clarity. 

IIT Kharagpur Round 5 Previous Year and Expected Closing Ranks

Check for IIT Kharagpur previous year closing rank, along with the expected range shared below. The table details IIT Kharagpur closing ranks for open-category candidates (All India quota, gender-neutral seat). Estimate the seat options based on safe ranks for top engineering branches offered at IIT Kharagpur such as Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence etc. These branches are difficult to get into after CSE (Computer Science Engineering) branch and offer seats at rigorous opening and closing ranks. 

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4567

5004 - 5006

Agricultural and Food Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10498

11888 - 11891

Applied Geology (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

12758

13775 - 13778

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

18430

23080 - 23140

Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

852

1026 - 1028

Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) (New)

-

9304 - 9307

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8070

9296 - 9299

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4820

5450 - 5453

Chemistry (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

11933

13392 - 13395

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

7180

8083 - 8086

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

450

509 - 510

Economics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

5845

5978 - 5981

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1900

2159 - 2162

Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1454

1635 - 1637

Exploration Geophysics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

12011

13390 - 13440

Industrial and Systems Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4113

4535 - 4538

Instrumentation Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2561

2534 - 2536

Manufacturing Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6117

6450 - 6453

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1335

1409 - 1411

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3672

4214 - 4217

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

7078

7366 - 7369

Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9726

10839 - 10842

Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9020

10488 - 10491

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

9103

7819 - 7822

IIT Kanpur Round 5 Previous Year and Expected Closing Ranks

The table here shares previous year Round 5 closing rank for admission to IIT Kanpur. Candidates can also find the expected 2026, Round 5 range for seat allocation. 

Through the closing ranks shared here, aspiring candidates can predict the cutoff movement for seat allocation. This will help estimate if they should freeze the seat as per their rank or move for upgradation. 

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3661

3888 - 3892

Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6614

7418 - 7425

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3990

4285 - 4289

Chemistry (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

10108

10036 - 10040

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5790

6642 - 6648

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

271

276 - 277

Earth Sciences (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

9700

10555 - 10565

Economics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

3155

3652 - 3658

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1112

1161 - 1164

Intelligent Systems (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) (New)

-

1134 - 1138

Materials Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6003

6196 - 6201

Mathematics and Scientific Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1023

1261 - 1264

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2684

3068 - 3073

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

5069

5332 - 5338

Statistics and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1121

1300 - 1304

Based on the previous year's trends, admission to both of the IITs requires high ranks. IIT Kanpur offers competitive seats as compared to IIT Kharagpur. During 2025 Round 5 seat allocation for Chemical Engineering closed was 3990 rank. While admission to IIT Kharagpur's seat in Chemical Engineering ended at the 4820 rank, showing a major gap between the course selections in both institutes. 

However, candidates can expect similar gaps in admission to top branches. IIT Kanpur can be chosen for core engineering programs, and IIT Kharagpur can be taken as an alternative to strictest engineering branch. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 15:35 IST

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