IIT Kharagpur & IIT Kanpur Expected Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Safe Ranks Analysis

IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur both offer competitive engineering education. Choosing between the two for admission to top branches depends on your JEE Advanced scores and JoSAA 2026 opening and closing ranks. To get into IIT Kharagpur in branches like artificial intelligence, candidates require a score above 852 to secure a seat here. The safest rank for expected Round 5 seat allocation may range from 5004 for B.Tech. admission. While for IIT Kanpur the safe rank can range between 1300 and 3892 to secure a seat in various engineering branches offered at the institute. Both institutes have opened their admission process for the 2026 cycle. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam can appear for the admission process through the JoSAA counselling process. Candidates can find the previous year's closing rank for Round 5 allocation to estimate the expected range for 2026 admission. A comparative list of branches is shared below for IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur to help candidates get clarity.

IIT Kharagpur Round 5 Previous Year and Expected Closing Ranks Check for IIT Kharagpur previous year closing rank, along with the expected range shared below. The table details IIT Kharagpur closing ranks for open-category candidates (All India quota, gender-neutral seat). Estimate the seat options based on safe ranks for top engineering branches offered at IIT Kharagpur such as Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence etc. These branches are difficult to get into after CSE (Computer Science Engineering) branch and offer seats at rigorous opening and closing ranks. Academic Program Name 2025 Round 5 Closing Rank Expected 2026 Round 5 Range Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4567 5004 - 5006 Agricultural and Food Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10498 11888 - 11891 Applied Geology (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 12758 13775 - 13778 Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture) 18430 23080 - 23140 Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 852 1026 - 1028 Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) (New) - 9304 - 9307 Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 8070 9296 - 9299 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4820 5450 - 5453 Chemistry (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 11933 13392 - 13395 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 7180 8083 - 8086 Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 450 509 - 510 Economics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 5845 5978 - 5981 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1900 2159 - 2162 Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1454 1635 - 1637 Exploration Geophysics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 12011 13390 - 13440 Industrial and Systems Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4113 4535 - 4538 Instrumentation Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2561 2534 - 2536 Manufacturing Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 6117 6450 - 6453 Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1335 1409 - 1411 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 3672 4214 - 4217 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 7078 7366 - 7369 Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9726 10839 - 10842 Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9020 10488 - 10491 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 9103 7819 - 7822

IIT Kanpur Round 5 Previous Year and Expected Closing Ranks The table here shares previous year Round 5 closing rank for admission to IIT Kanpur. Candidates can also find the expected 2026, Round 5 range for seat allocation. Through the closing ranks shared here, aspiring candidates can predict the cutoff movement for seat allocation. This will help estimate if they should freeze the seat as per their rank or move for upgradation. Academic Program Name 2025 Round 5 Closing Rank Expected 2026 Round 5 Range Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 3661 3888 - 3892 Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 6614 7418 - 7425 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 3990 4285 - 4289 Chemistry (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 10108 10036 - 10040 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 5790 6642 - 6648 Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 271 276 - 277 Earth Sciences (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 9700 10555 - 10565 Economics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 3155 3652 - 3658 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1112 1161 - 1164 Intelligent Systems (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) (New) - 1134 - 1138 Materials Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 6003 6196 - 6201 Mathematics and Scientific Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1023 1261 - 1264 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2684 3068 - 3073 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 5069 5332 - 5338 Statistics and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1121 1300 - 1304