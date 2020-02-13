CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam 2020: Check Important Topics from All Chapters

Check important topics for Class 11 Biology exam 2020. These topics are from the latest CBSE 11th Biology Syllabus 2020 and NCERT Textbooks. Questions from these topics are expected to be asked in CBSE Class 11 Biology exams conducted by various CBSE Schools.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus: 2019-20

CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam 2020: Check Important Topics

Unit I Diversity of Living Organisms

⇒ Chapter1: The Living World

➨ Need for classification (Biodiversity)

➨ Three domains of life

➨ Taxonomy and systematics

➨ Concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy;

➨ Binomial nomenclature;

➨ Tools for study of taxonomy museums,

➨ Zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens.

⇒Chapter 2: Biological Classification

➨ Five kingdom classification

➨ Salient features and classification of Monera

➨ Protista and Fungi into major groups: Lichens, Viruses and Viroids

⇒ Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

➨ Salient features and classification of plants into major groups - Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiospermae

➨ Angiosperms - classification upto class, characteristic features and examples.

⇒ Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom

➨ Salient features and classification of animals,

➨ Non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up to class level (three to five salient features and at least two examples of each category).

Unit II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

⇒ Chapter - 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

➨ Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed

⇒Chapter - 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

➨ Anatomy and functions of different tissues and tissue systems.

⇒Chapter - 7: Structural Organisation in Animals

➨ Animal tissues

➨ Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of an insect (cockroach).

Unit III Cell: Structure and Function

⇒Chapter 8: Cell - The Unit of Life

➨ Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life

➨ Structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells

➨ Plant cell and animal cell

➨ Cell (envelope, membrane, wall)

➨ Cell organelles - structure and function

➨ Endomembrane system,

➨ Endoplasmic reticulum

➨ Golgi bodies

➨ Lysosomes

➨ Vacuoles

➨ Mitochondria

➨ Ribosomes

➨ Plastids

➨ Microbodies

➨ Cytoskeleton

➨ Cilia

➨ Flagella

➨ Centrioles (ultrastructure and function)

➨ Nucleus

⇒ Chapter-9: Biomolecules

➨Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules

➨ Sructure and function of proteins

➨ Carbohydrates

➨ Lipids

➨ Nucleic acids

➨ Enzymes - types, properties, enzyme action

⇒ Chapter - 10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

➨ Cell cycle

➨ Mitosis

➨ Meiosis and their significance

Unit IV Plant Physiology

⇒ Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

➨ Movement of water, gases and nutrients

➨ Cell to cell transport,

➨ Diffusion

➨ Facilitated diffusion

➨ Active transport

➨ Plant-water relations

➨ Imbibition

➨ Water potential

➨ Osmosis

➨ Plasmolysis

➨ Long distance

➨ Transport of water - Absorption, apoplast, symplast, transpiration pull, root pressure and guttation;

➨ Transpiration, opening and closing of stomata;

➨ Uptake and translocation of mineral nutrients

➨ Transport of food

➨ Phloem transport

➨ Mass flow hypothesis

⇒ Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

➨ Essential minerals, macro and micronutrients and their role;

➨ Deficiency symptoms;

➨ Mineral toxicity

➨ Elementary idea of hydroponics as a method to study mineral nutrition

➨ Nitrogen metabolism

➨ Nitrogen cycle

➨ Biological nitrogen fixation.

⇒ Chapter 13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

➨ Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition

➨ Site of photosynthesis

➨ Pigments involved in photosynthesis

➨ Photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis

➨ Cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation

➨ Chemiosmotic hypothesis

➨ Photorespiration

➨ C3 and C4 pathways

➨ Factors affecting photosynthesis

⇒ Chapter14: Respiration in Plants

Exchange of gases; cellular respiration ➨ glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron

transport system (aerobic); energy relations ➨ number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic

pathways; respiratory quotient.

⇒ Chapter 15: Plant - Growth and Development

Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation,

dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell; growth

regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA; seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism.

Unit V Human Physiology

⇒ Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

Alimentary canal and digestive glands, role of digestive enzymes and gastrointestinal hormones;

Peristalsis, digestion, absorption and assimilation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; calorific values of

proteins, carbohydrates and fats; egestion; nutritional and digestive disorders ➨ PEM, indigestion,

constipation, vomiting, jaundice, diarrhoea.

⇒ Chapter 17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

➨Respiratory organs in animals (recall only)

➨ Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans

➨ Exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration

➨ Respiratory volume

➨ Disorders related to respiration

➨ asthma

➨ Emphysema

➨ Occupational respiratory disorders

⇒ Chapter 18: Body Fluids and Circulation

➨ Composition of blood

➨ Blood groups

➨ Coagulation of blood

➨ Composition of lymph and its function

➨ Human circulatory system

➨ Structure of human heart and blood vessels

➨ Cardiac cycle, cardiac output

➨ ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity;

➨ isorders of circulatory system

➨ hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.

⇒ Chapter- 19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

➨ Modes of excretion

➨ Ammonotelism

➨ Ureotelism

➨ Uricotelism

➨ Human excretory system – structure and function

➨ Urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin - angiotensin,

➨ atrial natriuretic factor

➨ ADH and diabetes insipidus

➨ role of other organs in excretion

➨Disorders - uraemia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.

⇒ Chapter 20: Locomotion and Movement

➨ Types of movement: ciliary, flagellar, muscular;

➨ Skeletal muscle

➨ contractile proteins and muscle contraction

➨ Skeletal system and its functions

➨ Joints

➨ disorders of muscular and skeletal system - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.

⇒ Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination

➨ Neuron and nerves

➨ Nervous system in humans

➨ central nervous system

➨ Peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system

➨ Generation and conduction of nerve impulse; reflex action; sensory perception

➨ Sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear

⇒ Chapter 22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

➨ Endocrine glands and hormones

➨ Human endocrine system

➨ Hypothalamus

➨ Pituitary

➨ Pineal

➨ Thyroid

➨ Parathyroid

➨ Adrenal

➨ Pancreas

➨ Gonads

➨ Mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea)

➨ Role of hormones as messengers and regulators

➨ Hypo and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goiter, diabetes, Addison's disease