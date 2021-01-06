Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for MTS, Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant Posts @tnincometax.gov.in

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 under Sports Quota: Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai has invited application for recruitment to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS, )Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant under sports quota. Meritorious Sportspersons, who have represented the Country / State / All India Inter University tournaments (organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities) /National School Games/National Physical Efficiency/drive,can apply to the post through online mode on tnincometax.gov.in on or before 17 January 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 17 January 2021

Income Tax Department Vacancy Details

MTS - 10 Posts

Income Tax Inspector - 12 Posts

Tax Assistant - 16 Posts

Income Tax Department Salary:

MTS - 5200-20200 + Grade pay 1800 (PB-1)

Inspector of Income Tax - 9300-34800 + Grade pay 4600 (PB-2)

Tax Assistants - 5200-20200 + Grade pay 2400 (PB-l)

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department MTS , Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th passed

Income Tax Inspector - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistants - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Sports Qualification:

The proficiency will be evaluated on the basis of the participation in recognized tournaments / events in the calendar years 2020,2019,2018 &2017. The tournaments/events will be evaluated in the following descending order of importance:

International Tournaments/Events like Olympics & World Championship

International Tournaments/Events of regional importance like Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Afro Asian Games.

Other International Tournaments / Events like SAF Games. iv) Domestic Tournaments / Events of National level seniors like National Games, National Federation Games etc.

Domest ic Tournaments / Events of National level of juniors. vi) Inter-University Tournaments.

National School Games.

National physical efficiency/drive certificate holders .

The best of three performances in the calendar yea rs 2020, 2019,2018 and 2017 will be considered for evaluation. These should be properly filled up in the application

For more details, check detailed notification

Selection Process for Income Tax Department MTS , Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of in two phases.

In the first phase, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted, as per their option of the post applied for, on the basis of their current form and achievement in sports and games. The short listed candidates will be required to appear for the field trials at Chennai (at their own expense). In case any candidate is unable to attend / participate, whatsoever for any reason or having participated in the test is not found fit, he / she would not be considered for appointment.

How to Apply for Income Tax Department MTS, Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on official website of TN Income Tax - www.tnincometax.gov.in on or before 17 January 2021.

Income Tax Department Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link