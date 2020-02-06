India Post Kerala GDS Result 2020 Declared @appost.in, Check Kerala Postal GDS Selection List Here

India Post Kerala GDS Result 2020: India Post, Kerala Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the India Post Kerala Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, now can check their result available on the website of India Post - appost.in.

It is noted that the final selection for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will be done on the basis of document verification of all educational & other certificates produced by the candidates. The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied.

Earlier Kerala Postal Circle, India Post had published the recruitment notification for the recruitment of the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the Kerala Circle. Under the recruitment drive, a number of vacancies were published for GDS Posts as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak against advertisement no-RECTT/50-1/DLGS/2019.

Candidates with educational qualification as Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India have applied for these posts.

How to Download India Post Kerala GDS Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. appost.in.

Then visit to the Result Section available on the home page.

Click on the link related to result of GDS for Kerala.

After that you will get a New Window where you will get the desired PDF

You should take Print Out of your desired result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of India Post for latest updates regarding Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Kerala Circle. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.