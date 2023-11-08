India Post Recruitment 2023 for MTS, Postman, Postal/Sorting Assistant and Mail Guard Posts

India Post Recruitment 2023 will recruit candidates for the post of MTS, Postman, Postal/Sorting Assistant and Mail Guard Posts under sports quota. The candidates can check all the details here.

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post or Post of India is soon going to recruit candidates under the sports quota. The vacancies will be filled for the post of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible and interested can apply online on the official website, once the recruitment is released.

India Post Notification 2023

The candidates will be able download the notification from the official website, once released. The notification contains all the details related to recruitment.

India Post Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Recruitment Body Department of Posts (DOP), Government of India Post Name Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies 1899 Job Location All India Starting Date of Application to be released Last Date to Apply to be released Mode of Apply Online

India Post Eligibility Criteria 2023

For the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

Knowledge of working on computer.

For the posts of Postman / Mail Guard:

12th standard pass from a recognized Board.

Should have passed local language of the concerned Postal Circle or Division as one of the subjects in 10th standard or above,

Knowledge of working on Computer.

Valid license to drive two–wheeler or Light Motor Vehicle (For the post of Postman only). Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from the possession of license.

For the posts of Multi Tasking Staff:-

10th standard pass from a recognized Board.

Sports Qualification

Sportspersons who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in any of the Sports / games mentioned in para 7 of the notification.

Sportspersons who have represented their university in the Inter University Tournaments conducted by the Inter University Sports Board in any of the Sports / games mentioned in para 7 of the notification.

Sportspersons who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the Sports / games mentioned in para 7 of the notification.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Selection Process for India Posts Jobs 2023

A merit list will be prepared by the India Post on the basis of information provided in the online application portal.

How to Apply for India Posts Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online mode at “https://dopsportsrecruitment.in” giving order of preference for both cadres (i.e. Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff) as well as Postal Circles.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-