Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus: Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications are invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu are yet to be released.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration Airmen Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Airmen Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Airmen Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus 2022

Subjects Topics English Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.) Preposition Determiners Noun & Pronoun Conjunction Adverb Modals Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses) Subject-verb concord Verb formation and error in their use Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.) One-word substitution Synonyms Antonyms Spelling errors Idioms and phrases Mathematics 3-Dimensional geometry Application of derivatives Application of integrals Binomial Theorem Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates Circles and family of circles Complex numbers Conic sections Definite and Indefinite integrals Differential equations Differentiation Limit and continuity Linear Equations Linear programming Mathematical induction Mathematical reasoning Matrices and Determinants Permutation and Combination Probability Quadratic equations Sequence and series Sets, relations, and functions Statistics Straight lines and family of lines Trigonometry Trigonometric functions Vector Physics Laws of motion Communication System Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions Sets, relations, and functions Electronic devices Optics Sequence and series Kinematics Waves and Oscillations Physical-world and measurement The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei Bulk matter properties Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current Radiation and Dual nature of matter Electromagnetic Waves Straight lines and family of lines Vector Work, Power, and Energy Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current Electrostatics & Current Electricity The motion of a system of particles and rigid body Thermodynamics Gravitation & Statistics Laws of motion Communication System Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions Sets, relations, and functions Electronic devices Optics Sequence and series Kinematics Waves and Oscillations Physical-world and measurement The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei Bulk matter properties Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current Radiation and Dual nature of matter Electromagnetic Waves Straight lines and family of lines Vector Work, Power, and Energy Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current Electrostatics & Current Electricity The motion of a system of particles and rigid body Thermodynamics Gravitation & Statistics Reasoning Distance and Direction Number Simplification Area of triangle, square and rectangle Coding and Decoding Analogy & Odd one out Blood relations Number Puzzle and coding Non-verbal reasoning Percentage Inserting correct mathematical sign Fractions & Probability Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit Average Ratio & Proportion Simple Trigonometry Time, Speed and Distance Dictionary words Profit and loss Number Series Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem Youngest, tallest relation-based questions Time sequence, Number and Ranking Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere General Awareness Current Affairs General Science Geography History Basic Computer Operations Civics

