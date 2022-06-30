Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 16:27 IST
Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus: Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications are invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu are yet to be released.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Notification Release Date

20th June 2022

Online Registration Start Date

24th June 2022

Online Registration End Date

5th July 2022

Examination 

24th July 2022 Onwards

Provisional Select List (PSL)

1st December 2022 onwards

Enrolment List

11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Name of the Group

Subjects

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Exam Duration

Airmen Science

English

20

70

60 minutes

Mathematics

25

Physics

25

Airmen Other than Science

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

50

45 minutes

English

20

Airmen Science & Other than Science

Mathematics

25

100

85 minutes

English

20

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

Physics

25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus 2022

Subjects

Topics

English

Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.)

Preposition

Determiners

Noun & Pronoun

Conjunction

Adverb

Modals

Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses)

Subject-verb concord

Verb formation and error in their use

Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.)

One-word substitution

Synonyms

Antonyms

Spelling errors

Idioms and phrases

Mathematics

3-Dimensional geometry

Application of derivatives

Application of integrals

Binomial Theorem

Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates

Circles and family of circles

Complex numbers

Conic sections

Definite and Indefinite integrals

Differential equations

Differentiation

Limit and continuity

Linear Equations

Linear programming

Mathematical induction

Mathematical reasoning

Matrices and Determinants

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Quadratic equations

Sequence and series

Sets, relations, and functions

Statistics

Straight lines and family of lines

Trigonometry

Trigonometric functions

Vector

Physics

Reasoning

Distance and Direction

Number Simplification

Area of triangle, square and rectangle

Coding and Decoding

Analogy & Odd one out

Blood relations

Number Puzzle and coding

Non-verbal reasoning

Percentage

Inserting correct mathematical sign

Fractions & Probability

Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit

Average

Ratio & Proportion

Simple Trigonometry

Time, Speed and Distance

Dictionary words

Profit and loss

Number Series

Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem

Youngest, tallest relation-based questions

Time sequence, Number and Ranking

Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere

General Awareness

Current Affairs

General Science

Geography

History

Basic Computer Operations

Civics

