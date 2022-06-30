Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus: Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications are invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu are yet to be released.
In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th June 2022
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
24th June 2022
|
Online Registration End Date
|
5th July 2022
|
Examination
|
24th July 2022 Onwards
|
Provisional Select List (PSL)
|
1st December 2022 onwards
|
Enrolment List
|
11th December 2022
Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022
|
Name of the Group
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Airmen Science
|
English
|
20
|
70
|
60 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
Physics
|
25
|
Airmen Other than Science
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Airmen Science & Other than Science
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
100
|
85 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
Physics
|
25
NOTE:
(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.
(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.
Also Read: Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply
Also Read: Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details
Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus 2022
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
English
|
Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.)
Preposition
Determiners
Noun & Pronoun
Conjunction
Adverb
Modals
Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses)
Subject-verb concord
Verb formation and error in their use
Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.)
One-word substitution
Synonyms
Antonyms
Spelling errors
Idioms and phrases
|
Mathematics
|
3-Dimensional geometry
Application of derivatives
Application of integrals
Binomial Theorem
Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates
Circles and family of circles
Complex numbers
Conic sections
Definite and Indefinite integrals
Differential equations
Differentiation
Limit and continuity
Linear Equations
Linear programming
Mathematical induction
Mathematical reasoning
Matrices and Determinants
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Quadratic equations
Sequence and series
Sets, relations, and functions
Statistics
Straight lines and family of lines
Trigonometry
Trigonometric functions
Vector
|
Physics
|
Laws of motion
Communication System
Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions
Sets, relations, and functions
Electronic devices
Optics
Sequence and series
Kinematics
Waves and Oscillations
Physical-world and measurement
The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei
Bulk matter properties
Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current
Radiation and Dual nature of matter
Electromagnetic Waves
Straight lines and family of lines
Vector
Work, Power, and Energy
Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current
Electrostatics & Current Electricity
The motion of a system of particles and rigid body
Thermodynamics
Gravitation & Statistics
Laws of motion
Communication System
Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions
Sets, relations, and functions
Electronic devices
Optics
Sequence and series
Kinematics
Waves and Oscillations
Physical-world and measurement
The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei
Bulk matter properties
Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current
Radiation and Dual nature of matter
Electromagnetic Waves
Straight lines and family of lines
Vector
Work, Power, and Energy
Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current
Electrostatics & Current Electricity
The motion of a system of particles and rigid body
Thermodynamics
Gravitation & Statistics
|
Reasoning
|
Distance and Direction
Number Simplification
Area of triangle, square and rectangle
Coding and Decoding
Analogy & Odd one out
Blood relations
Number Puzzle and coding
Non-verbal reasoning
Percentage
Inserting correct mathematical sign
Fractions & Probability
Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit
Average
Ratio & Proportion
Simple Trigonometry
Time, Speed and Distance
Dictionary words
Profit and loss
Number Series
Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem
Youngest, tallest relation-based questions
Time sequence, Number and Ranking
Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
General Science
Geography
History
Basic Computer Operations
Civics
Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF