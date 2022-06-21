Indian Air Force (IAF) Agneepath Scheme Recruitment 2022: Agniveer Vayu Application Form Available From 24 June

Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting the recruitment process for the Agneepath Scheme for the post of Agniveer Vayu from 24 June to 05 July 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Indian Ari Force (IAF) will start the online registration, for all the candidates who are seeking to join Agneepath Scheme as Agniveer Vayu under Intake 01/2022, on 24 June 2022. The last date of the IAF Agniveer Application is 05 July 2022 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Online Unmarried Male Indian Citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) are eligible to appear for the selection test which is scheduled to be held from 24 July 2022 onwards.

From 10th Passed to Diploma Holder or Vocational Candidates can apply for this mega recruitment. IAF Agneepath Notification is released on careerindianairforce.cdac.in on 20 June 2022.

More details on IAF Agniveer Recrutiment 2022 are available below:

IAF Agneepath Scheme 2022 Important Dates

IAF Agneepath Scheme Notification 20 June 2022 IAF Agneepath Scheme Registration Starting Date 24 June 2022 IAF Agneepath Scheme Registration Last Date 05 July 2022 IAF Agneepath Scheme Exam Date 2022 From 25 July 2022 IAF Agneepath Scheme PSL Date 2022 01 December 2022 IAF Agneepath Scheme Enrollment Date 2022 11 December 2022

IAF Agneepath Scheme 2022 Vacancy Details

Agniveer Vayu - to be released

IAG Agneepath Scheme Eligibility Criteria 2022

For Science Students:

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other Than Science Students:

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in a vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

IAF Agneepath Scheme 2022 Age Limit:

Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

IAF Agneepath Salary 2022

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In-Hand (70%) Contribution to AGNIVEERs Corpus

Fund (30% Contribution to Corpus fund

by GoI 1st Year Rs. 30,000/- Rs. 21,000/- Rs. 9000/- Rs. 9,000/- 2nd Year Rs. 33,000/- Rs. 23,100/- Rs. 9900/- Rs. 9900/- 3rd Year Rs. 36,500/- Rs. 25,550/- Rs. 10950/- Rs. 10950/- 4th Year Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 28,000/- Rs. 12,000/- Rs. 12,000/-

IAF Agneepath Scheme 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Phase - I Online Test - Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system. Phase 2 Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify for the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and on a stipulated date shall be called at the designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify for the Physical Fitness Test. Phase 3 Medical Test - Candidates who qualify for Adaptability Test-II shall be issued with medical appointment letters at respective ASCs for their medical examination at the designated Medical Boarding Centre (MBC) on a specified date. The medical examination shall be conducted by Air Force Medical Team as per IAF medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue. Medical examination would also include Baseline Investigation. IAF Agneepath Scheme PSL 2022

The Provisional Select List (PSL) will be prepared after the completion of the selection test and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in on 01 December 2022.

IAF Agneepath Scheme Enrollment Scheme 2022

The list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEER VAYU INTAKE 01/2022 will be published on 11 December 2022. E-Call letter only shall be sent to candidates, including standby candidates, who called for enrolment on their Registered e-mail IDs.