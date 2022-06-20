Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022 Notification (Out): Registration Link to Start in July

Indian Army will soon release the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer Posts.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, and Agniveer Tradesman for which the registration will start in the month of July 2022. The candidates will be recruited to login into the official website.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to be released

Last Date of Application - to be released

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally

Educational Qualification:

Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) - Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following fgrading system minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer (Tech) and Agniveer Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner) -10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) - 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)- 10th pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject.

Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass - Class 8th simple pass and No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022 Age Limit:

17 ½ - 23 years

How to Apply for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022

Candidates can apply in only one category. If anyone is registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and not be considered for any trade/category. Choose wisely before applying. For online registration & online application, assistance will also be provided to candidates at________on working days from 10 AM to 2 PM.