Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Air Force Agnipath PayScale: Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications are invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu are yet to be released.

In this article, we have shared Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, and Training Details.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Enrolment, Service, Discharge

Agniveers once enrolled into the Indian Air Force, will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. As part of the enrolment process, each ‘Agniveer’ will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the AGNIPATH Scheme. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents / guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.

Post the period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to the society. However, based on organizational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF, Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume. These applications will be considered by a centralized board in a transparent manner and not more than 25% of the strength of the specific batch of original Agniveers will be enrolled in the IAF based on performance during their four year engagement period as Agniveers.

Release at own request prior to completion of engagement period will not be permissible for Agniveers except in exceptional cases, with approval of the Competent Authority.

Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Training

On being enrolled, individuals will be imparted military training based on organizational requirements.

Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022: Agniveer PayScale, Allowances, Benefits

PayScale

Selected candidates enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. Details of monthly remuneration, Agniveer Corpus fund and one-time Seva Nidhi package are indicated below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus fund by GoI All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25550 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) Total Contribution in Agniveers Corpus Fund after four years Rs. 5.02 lakh Rs. 5.02 lakh Exit after 4 year Rs. 10.04 Lakhs as Seve Nidhi Package (absolute amount excluding interest)

NOTE:

(i) Agniveers will not be required to contribute to any Provident Fund of the Government.

(ii) There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and any kind of pensionary benefits in the case of Agniveers.

Allowances

In addition, Risk and Hardship, Dress and Travel allowances will be paid.

Grant of leave will be subject to exigencies of the organization. The following leave may be applicable for Agniveers during their engagement period:

Annual Leave: 30 days per year

Sick Leave: based on medical advice

Medical and CSD Facilities

For the duration of their engagement period in IAF, Agniveers will be entitled for medical facility at Service Hospitals as well as CSD provisions.

Agniveer Corpus Fund

A non-lapsable dedicated ‘Agniveer Corpus Fund’ will be created in the interest bearing section of the Public Account head. The fund will be administered and maintained under the aegis of Ministry of Defence (MoD) / DMA. Each Agniveer is to contribute 30% of his monthly income to ‘Agniveer Corpus Fund’. The Government will provide interest rate equivalent to the Public Provident Fund on the amount accumulated in the fund.

Seva Nidhi Package

On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which shall comprise their contribution (into the Agniveer Corpus Fund) and matching contribution from the Government and interest on the accumulated amount. In case of individuals who are subsequently selected for enrolment into the IAF as regular cadre, the ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to be paid to them will comprise only of their contribution including accrued interest thereon. The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be exempt from Income Tax.

In case of Agniveers exiting before the end of their engagement period in their own request, the ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon.

Payment Modality Seva Nidhi Package

Two options to receive the Seva Nidhi package will be provided to each Agniveer, with an aim to provide financial loans for self-employment / entrepreneurship through a bank Guarantee as also to meet immediate / incidental expenses, on exit. Details will be issued separately by Government of India.

Life Insurance Cover

Agniveers will be provided life insurance cover of Rs. 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveers in the IAF.

Compensation for Death

In case of death, the following will be admissible to Next of Kin (NOK) from the Agniveer Corpus Fund:

(i) Insurance cover as applicable (as per Paragraph 22 above)

(ii) All other compensation as per details at para 29 below.

Categorization of Death

The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorized as follows:

(a) Category X: Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military Service during the engagement period.

(b) Category Y: Death due to causes which are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accidents/mishaps in the performance of duties including training during the engagement period.

(c) Category Z: During the engagement period, death due to acts of violence/attack by terrorists, anti-social elements, enemy, during border skirmishes/war/peace keeping operation/aid to civil power, etc; and during operational preparation and training for war including battle inoculation training/exercises; and accidental deaths due to natural calamities/operations specially notified by the Govt, etc.

Compensation for Disability

In case an individual is placed in Permanent Low Medical Category (LMC), the authorities will assess the percentage of disability and attributability. Such personnel will be discharged from IAF on medical grounds post payment of lump-sum compensation as per details listed at para 28 below.

Computation of Extent of Disability

The extent of disability or functional incapacity shall be determined in the following manner for the purpose of computing the disability compensation:

Percentage of disability as finally accepted Percentage to be reckoned for computing disability compensation Between 20% and 49% 50% Between 50% and 75% 75% Between 76% and 100% 100%

Payment of Disability/ Death

Category Entitlements of Agniveers Death in Service on Bonafide Duty (Cat Y/Z) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. One time ex gratia ₹44 Lakhs. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of death) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Death in Service not on duty (Cat X) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Disability* (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions) One time ex gratia ₹44/25/15 Lakhs based on % of disability. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of disability) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Benefits for Personnel Exiting at Four Years of Service

After completing four years of service (as applicable), the following benefits will be offered to the exiting individuals:

(a) Seva Nidhi Package. On discharge at four years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GoI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers.

(b) ‘Agniveer’ Skill Certificate. At the end of the engagement period, a detailed skill set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by the personnel during their engagement period.

(c) Class 12th Certificate. Agniveers who have been enrolled after qualifying Class 10th, a certificate for 12th(equivalent) will be given on completion of their four years engagement period, based on skills attained. Detailed instructions shall be issued separately.

