Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force has released the notification for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications are invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu are yet to be released.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility 2022

AGNIVEER VAYU will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveer Vayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveer Vayu beyond the engagement period of 4 years.

Nationality

Unmarried Male Indian Citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible).

Age

(a) Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

(b) In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Educational Qualifications

(a) Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

(b) Other Than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Note 1: Candidate eligible for Science Subjects examination (on the basis of Intermediate/10+2) are also eligible for Other than Science subjects examination and would be given an option of appearing in both Science and Other than Science subjects examination in one sitting while filling up the online registration form.

Note 2: Education Boards listed in Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) website as members, as on date of registration shall only be considered.

Note 3: Exact aggregate Percentage of marks before decimal as written in the marks sheet of 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent Examination/Three years Diploma Course/Two years Vocational Course OR calculated as per the rules of concerned Education Board/Polytechnic Institute shall only be considered (For example 49.99% should be taken as 49% and not to be rounded off to 50%).

Physical/Medical Standards

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

Weight: Proportionate to height and age

Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points

General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards

Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos shall not be permitted, however, tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms (inside of elbow to the wrist), back (dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of palm and for Tribal tattoos which are as per custom and traditions of their tribes may be considered.

However, right to decide on acceptability/unacceptability of the individual shall rest with the selection centre. Candidates with permanent body tattoos shall submit two photographs (close up and distant view) with details of size and type of the Tattoo, during the second phase of Selection Test.

Hair/Beard Growth

Only Sikh candidates, whose religion prohibits cutting of the hair or shaving of face, shall be permitted to grow hair and/or retain beard and moustache. Accordingly, those Sikh candidates willing to retain the same as per laid down specification are to get their photographs with beard and moustache. Such candidates will not be permitted to grow/shave beard/moustache at later stage after enrolment.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Selection Process 2022

Candidates will be tested as stated below:

Phase-1 Online Test

Phase-2 Physical Fitness Test (PFT) -> Adaptability Test-I -> Adaptability Test-II

Phase-3 Medical Examination

Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply

(i) Eligible candidates can apply online only for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 through the official website (https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in) or the Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Form 2022 link provided below. Online registration will begin from 24th June 2022 (10 am) to 5th July (5 pm). More detailed step-by-step application process to be updated soon.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF