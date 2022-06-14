Agnipath Scheme to recruit 46,000 Agniveers in Armed Forces: Know Eligibility, Pay, Perks, Training Details

Agniveers upon recruitment in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath Scheme will receive an attractive monthly financial package along with allowances. Know Eligibility, Pay, Perks, Training Details of Agnipath Scheme.

Defence Recruitment News: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Agnipath scheme aims at providing an opportunity to the patriotic and motivated youth with the ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba’ to join the Armed Forces for a period of 4-years thereby infusing a transformational shift toward a more tech-savvy, youthful, and dynamic Armed Forces. The implementation of the scheme is expected to bring down the average age profile of the Indian Armed Forces by about 4 to 5 years.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Narendra Modi, the Agnipath Scheme is a transformational recruitment scheme by the Government of India for the recruitment of Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen in the Armed Forces – Army, Navy, and Air Force respectively as Agniveers. The scheme is a step towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Agnipath scheme recruitment is slated to begin in 90 days (August-September 2022) from the date of announcement of the scheme.

Who are Agniveers?

Candidates who will be recruited through the Agnipath Scheme in the Armed Forces will be referred to as Agniveers. They will be given the unique opportunity to serve their country India and contribute to nation building. The Indian government has announced to recruit 46,000 Agniveers in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath scheme.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on #AGNIPATH scheme

Eligibility for Agnipath Scheme

Age Limit

Candidates between the age of 17.5 years to 21 years will be eligible for enrolling in the Agnipath scheme.

Educational Qualification

Candidates will have to possess the required educational qualifications as per the service and trades they would be enrolling for under the Scheme. For example, if one is applying for the General Duty (GD), one has to have education upto Class 10 from a recognized board of the school.

Selection Process

The Agnipath scheme will have a Pan-India merit-based recruitment process that will include a centralized transparent screening assessment based on merit and performance during the service. The Agniveers will be recruited in the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years.

Training & Commissioning

During the course of 4-years of posting, the Agniveers will receive their training to enhance their qualifications and skills from the best institutions. During the service period, the Agniveers will receive various military skills. They will also be given a Skill Gained Certificate and credits for their higher education and employment purposes.

Upon completion of the 4-years of service, the scheme will have two scenarios:

(i) the Agniveers will return to the society with the aim to contribute to the nation-building process. Under the scheme, they shall receive attractive re-employment opportunities when they return to society.

OR

(ii) the Agniveers be given the opportunity to apply for Permanent Commission in the Armed Forces. Based on their performance in the 4-years of service, the scheme envisages that 25 per cent of Agniveers to be enrolled in the regular cadres of the Armed Forces. NOTE: Agniveers who are selected in the Armed Forces to serve in regular cadre will be required to serve further for a minimum of 15 years.

Agnipath Scheme Pay Perks Benefits; Image Source: Twitter/RajnathSingh

Agnipath Scheme: Pay, Perks, and Benefits to Agniveers

Agniveers upon recruitment in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath Scheme will receive an attractive monthly financial package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in all three Forces.

Monthly Package

1st Year – Rs 30,000/-

Upgradation upto Rs 40,000/- in 4th Year

Allowances

Risk & Hardship, Ration, Travel Allowances, Dress as applicable

‘Seva Nidhi’ package

Upon the completion of the 4-years of service, a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of Rs 11.71 lakhs will be paid to the Agniveers that will include their accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Indian Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest as mentioned below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to corpus fund by GoI All figures in Rs (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25580 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 Total contribution in Agniveer Corpus Fund after four years Rs 5.02 Lakh Rs 5.02 Lakh Exit After 4 Year Rs 11.71 Lakh as Seva Nidhi Package (Including, interest accumulated on the above amount as per the applicable interest rates would also be paid)

Death Compensation

(i) Non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakhs

(ii) Additional Ex-Gratia of Rs 44 Lakhs for death attributable to service

(iii) Pay for unserved portion upto 4 years including ‘Seva Nidhi’ component

Disability Compensation

(i) Compensation based on % disability laid down by medical authorities

(ii) One-time ex-gratia of Rs 44/25/15 lakhs for 100 per cent/75 per cent/ 50 per cent disability respectively.