Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process, How to Apply

Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Check Application Dates. Online registration is mandatory

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration is mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification PDF in July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Online Registration 1st July 2022 Onwards Written Examination To be notified Training To be notified

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility 2022

Nationality

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit

S. No Posts Age (in Years) (i) Agniveer (SSR) 17 ½ - 23 (ii) Agniveer (MR) 17 ½ - 23

Educational Qualifications

Agniveer (SSR): Qualified in 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from an educational board recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Agniveer (MR): Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Physical Standards

The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any disease / disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions.

Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the Indian Navy as applicable to respective branch / trades.

Minimum Height Standards

Gender Height Male 157 cm Female 152 cm

Visual Standards

Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6

Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e., from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

Indian Navy Agnipath Selection Process 2022

Candidates will be tested as stated below:

(i) Written Test

Agniveer (SSR): Written Exam will comprise four sections i.e., English, Mathematics, Science, and General Awareness. The duration of the paper will be 60 minutes and medium will be bilingual (English & Hindi). Candidates will be asked Objective Type Questions. They will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate.

Agniveer (MR): Written Exam will comprise two sections i.e., ‘Science & Mathematics’ and ‘General Awareness’. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes and medium will be bilingual (English & Hindi). Candidates will be asked Objective Type Questions. They will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate.

(ii) Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. The standards for the Physical Fitness Test are as follows:

Gender 1.6 KM Run Squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups Bent Knee Sit-ups Male 0.7 Mins 20 10 - Female * * * *

* will be promulgated shortly

(iii) Merit List

Candidates who have passed PFT will be considered for the preparation of merit list based on marks obtained in written examination. All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Recruitment Medicals.

(iv) Recruitment Medical Exam

Recruitment Medical examination will be conducted by authorized military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to Agniveer (SSR) & Agniveer (MR). Candidates who are found medically unfit will be advised to appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Nivarini, Chilka and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days. No further review / appeal is permissible if declared unfit in the specialist review.

Indian Navy Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply

(a) All candidates need to visit the official website of Indian Navy, check their eligibility status and create their profile or click on the Indian Navy Agnipath Application Form 2022 link provided below.

(b) Personnel e-mail ID and Mobile Number is MUST. All important messages will be sent to this e-mail ID/Mobile Number like short listed/call letter/joining instruction/result etc. Sharing of e-mail ID and Mobile Number is not permitted. Remember the User Name and Password for future use. (ARO will not be responsible for not getting required information if e-mail / Mobile Number of candidates given is wrong/ changed).

(c) Fill in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, and DOB exactly as per Matriculation/10th Class Board Certificate.

NOTE: Recruitment into the Navy is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.

