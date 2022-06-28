Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Check Application Dates. Online registration is mandatory.

Indian Navy Agnipath PayScale: Indian Navy will be releasing the official detailed notification PDF for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration is mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification PDF in July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, and Training Details.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Online Registration 1st July 2022 Onwards Written Examination To be notified Training To be notified

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Enrolment, Service, Discharge

Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957 for a period of four years. Agniveers would from a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks.

On completion of the four years period, Agniveers will go back to the society as disciplined, dynamic, motivated and skilled work force for employment in the other sectors, thereby contributing further in nation building. Armed Forces are not obligated to retain Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume.

Based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Indian Navy, Agniveers who are completing their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the Indian Navy. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner, based on performance during their engagement period and not more than 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre.

Agniveers selected for enrolment in the Indian Navy as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of minimum 15 years and would be governed by terms and conditions of service of sailors in the Indian Navy, as amended time to time.

Agniveers will not be eligible for Ex-servicemen status.

Release at Own Request Release at own request prior to completion of engagement period will not be permissible for Agniveers. However, in exceptional cases, personnel enrolled as Agniveers may be released, with approval of the Competent Authority.

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Training

Candidates selected will undergo Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch / Trade will be allotted as per the requirement of the service.

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Duties

As Agniveer (SSR), one will be a part of a highly technical organization wherein they will serve on powerful, modern ships such as Guided Missile Destroyers and Frigates, Aircraft Carriers, Replenishment Ships and highly technical submarines and aircrafts. The range of operations may include working on various equipment such as sonars, radars, or communications or firing of weapons such as missiles, rockets, or guns.

As Agniveer (MR) Chef, you will be preparing food as per menu (vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling meat products), and accounting for ration. You will also be imparted training in firearms.

As Agniveer (MR) Steward, you will be serving food in the Officers’ messes as housekeeping, waiters, accounting of funds, wines and stores, preparation of menu, etc. You will also be trained in firearms.

As Agniveer (MR) Hygienist, you will be maintaining hygiene in washrooms and other areas. You will also be trained in firearms.

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022: Agniveer PayScale, Allowances, Benefits

Agniveers will be paid a customised package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. Annually, candidates will be paid Rs 4.76 lakh in first year which will increase upto Rs 6.92 lakh in fourth year.

Seva Nidhi Package

Approximately Rs 11.71 lakh (tax-free) will be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package to Agniveers that will comprise their monthly contribution along with matching contribution by the government on completion of their engagement period, as indicated below:

Allowances

In addition, risk and hardship, dress, and travel allowances will be paid.

Life Insurance Cover

Rs 48 lakhs will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover to Agniveers for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Compensation for Death

Agniveers will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/ Rules for respective services (as amended from time to time).

In case of death, the following will be admissible to the Next of Kin (NOK) from the Agniveer Corpus Fund:

(i) Insurance Cover as applicable

(ii) All other compensation as tabulated below

Categorisation of Death The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorised as follows:

(a) Category X: Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service during the engagement period.

(b) Category Y: Death due to causes which are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accident / mishaps in the performance of duties including training during the engagement period.

(c) Category Z: During the engagement period, death due to acts of violence/ attack by terrorists, anti-social elements, enemy, during border skirmishes / war / peacekeeping operation / aid to civil power etc; and during operational preparation and training for war including battle inoculation training / exercises and accidental deaths due to natural calamities / operations specially notified by the Govt. etc.

Compensation for Disability

In case an Agniveer is placed in Permanent Low Medical Category (LMC), the authorities will assess the compensation based on percentage of disability and attributability as per details as follows:

Computation of Extent of Disability The extent of disability or functional incapacity shall be determined in the following manner for the purpose of computing the disability compensation:

Percentage of disability as finally accepted Percentage to be reckoned for computing disability compensation Between 20% and 49% 50% Between 50% and 75% 75% Between 76% and 100% 100%

Entitlement on Death/ Disability

Category Entitlements of Agniveers Death in Service on Bonafide Duty (Cat Y/Z) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. One time ex gratia ₹44 Lakhs. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of death) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Death in Service not on duty (Cat X) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Disability* (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions) One time ex gratia ₹44/25/15 Lakhs based on % of disability. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of disability) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Benefits for Personnel Exiting at Four Years of Service

After completing four years of service (as applicable), the following benefits will be offered to the exiting individuals:

(a) Seva Nidhi Package. On discharge at four years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GoI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers.

(b) ‘Agniveer’ Skill Certificate. At the end of the engagement period, a detailed skill set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by the personnel during their engagement period.

(c) Class 12th Certificate. Agniveers who have been enrolled after qualifying Class 10th, a certificate for 12th(equivalent) will be given on completion of their four years engagement period, based on skills attained. Detailed instructions shall be issued separately.

