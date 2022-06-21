Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process, How to Apply

Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Check Application Dates. Online registration is mandatory.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from July 2022 onwards.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration July 2022 Onwards Written Examination To be notified Training 30th December 2022 onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility 2022

Candidates will be enrolled under Army Act 1950 for a service duration of four (04) years including the training period. Agniveers so enrolled will be subject to Army Act, 1950 and will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea, or air. Agniveers enrolled under the scheme, will not be eligible for any kind of Pension or Gratuity.

Nationality

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Age

S. No Posts Age (in Years) (i) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) 17 ½ - 23 (ii) Agniveer (Tech) 17 ½ - 23 (iii) Agniveer Tech (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) 17 ½ - 23 (iv) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 17 ½ - 23 (v) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass 17 ½ - 23 (vi) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass 17 ½ - 23

Note: 01 October 2022 will be taken as effective date of determining age eligible for candidate. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a onetime measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.

Educational Qualifications

S. No Posts Qualifications (i) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following fgrading system minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate (ii) Agniveer (Tech) 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. (iii) Agniveer Tech (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (iv) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory. (v) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass (a) Class 10th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject. (vi) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass (a) Class 8th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject.

Physical Standards

Height & Weight: As per policy in vogue.

Special Physical Standards: As applicable.

Relaxation in Physical Standards

Ser No Category Height (Cms) Chest (Cms) Weight (Kgs) (a) For son of service & ex-servicemen, war widow and widow of ex-servicemen. 2 1 2 (b) For adopted son/Son-in-law of a war widow, if she has no son. Adoption had done during the lifetime of a Soldier will be valid for the purpose of award of bonus marks / concessions and enrolment through UHQ enrolment. 2 1 2 Note . An eligible candidate can be granted prescribed relaxations in all three measurements i.e height, chest, and weight.

Tattoo

(a) Candidates belonging to tribal communities/from tribal areas, are permitted to have permanent body tattoos on any part of the body, as per existing customs and traditions of the said tribe to which a candidate belongs. Such candidates will only be permitted on producing the following two certificates:

(i) Self-certification certificate to be signed by the candidates is attached as Appendix ‘D’ (Notification PDF).

(ii) Certificate of belonging to a tribal community and permissibility of permanent Body Tattoo(s) to be signed by DC/DM or SDM of the District/Tehsil where the tribe of the candidates is presently settled is attached as Appendix ‘E’ (Name and designation of the concerned official must be clearly mentioned).

(b) Permanent body tattoos of religious sentiment are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of palm/back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection.

Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2022

Candidates will be tested as stated below:

(i) Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site)

Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site) Remarks 1.6 Km Run Beam (Pull Ups) 9 Feet Ditch Zig- Zag Balan ce Group Time Marks Pull Ups Marks Need to Qualify Need to Qualify Group – I Up till 5 Min 30 Secs 60 10 40 Group– II 5 Min 31 Sec to 5 Min 45 Secs 48 9 33 8 27 7 21 6 16

(ii) Physical Measurement (At Rally Site)

Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards.

(iii) Medical Test

(a) As per laid down medical standards at the Rally Site.

(b) Unfit candidates will be referred to MH for specialist review. Candidates to report to designated Military Hospital within 5 days from referral and review medical exam to be completed by Military Hospital within 14 days as per policy.

(iv) Written Test through Common Entrance Exam (CEE)

(a) Will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. Date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards.

(b) Admit Card for the CEE for the Rally Fit candidates will be issued at Rally Site itself.

(c) Admit Card for the CEE for the review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH.

Indian Army Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply

(a) All candidates to log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in, check their eligibility status and create their profile. Online Registration (submission of application) will commence from July 2022 onwards.

(b) Candidate can apply in only one category. If anyone is found registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category.

(c) Personnel e-mail ID and Mobile Number is MUST. All important messages will be sent to this e-mail ID/Mobile Number like short listed/call letter/joining instruction/result etc. Sharing of e-mail ID and Mobile Number is not permitted. Remember the User Name and Password for future use. (ARO will not be responsible for not getting required information if e-mail / Mobile Number of candidates given is wrong/ changed).

(d) Fill in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name and DOB must be entered exactly as per Matriculation/10th Class Board Certificate.

NOTE: Recruitment into the army is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF